The Golden Bachelor’s hometown dates were always going to look a little different — and even more emotional — than the franchise’s usual meet-the-parents visits.

While it can be hard to win over skeptical parents, it has to be even harder to meet the children, friends, and loved ones that make up prospective partners’ full lives they’ve spent years (decades!) building.

Gerry Turner knew it would be a challenge, albeit an exciting one. “The last time I met a family of someone that I was about to fall in love with was in 1968, when I met Toni’s family,” he said at the start of the Nov. 2 Golden Bachelor episode. “So, this is a critical week.”

So, how did it go? Here’s a recap of The Golden Bachelor hometowns — including fans’ reactions to *that* cliffhanger.

Sisterly Support

Gerry first met with Theresa Nist’s family in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, and it was a warm reception. While catching up with her sisters, Theresa expressed concerns that she was older than her fellow remaining suitors. However, her sisters assured her that she and Gerry were a “perfect fit.”

Theresa’s grandsons loved Gerry, too, sharing their impression of Theresa’s selfie pose with their potential step-grandpa-to-be. Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) were obsessed with their interactions, but were worried for Theresa when she told Gerry she was in love with him — and he didn’t reciprocate in the moment.

He did say he was in love in a confessional. But it’s not the same thing! “Was that even real??” wondered one user, while another suggested Gerry might have been “quiet” because it was his first hometown visit.

A Leap Of Faith?

Gerry’s next date was with Faith Martin in Benton City, Washington, where the pair spent time riding horses together — which might seem like a Bachelor Nation cliche, but Faith indeed has a horse! Like, she rides it to get coffee! So the outing felt very fun and authentic.

They also talked about the practical possibilities of getting engaged. Faith felt a “pull” to be near her sons, she explained. “I want to make sure my kids know that any time they need me, I’m gonna be there for them.”

While the pair didn’t come to any concrete conclusions about the distance dilemma, it didn’t seem to matter once Gerry met Faith’s family. “I can tell you’re in love with Faith, and that you want it to be her,” Faith’s sister told Gerry.

Instead of objecting, Gerry asked Faith if she “would say it out loud,” before the pair told each other “I love you” and shared a kiss that had the whole family blushing — along with viewers online.

“I swear Gerry better not break Faith’s heart,” wrote one user, while another said they were “obsessed” with the couple’s sweet exchange. And while Gerry did have to leave, he whispered “We’re good” to Faith before leaving, which felt like a good sign pre-rose ceremony.

Gerry & “Glama”

Gerry’s final hometown date was with Leslie Fhima in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and it was another successful one. Leslie’s grandchildren, who call her “glama” instead of “grandma” (iconic) took well to Gerry. Leslie also shared that her brother, Stuart, was like a father to her — so it was crucial that Gerry got his approval.

Fortunately, that’s exactly what happened. “I would definitely give you my blessing,” he said. “It will be good to have another mensch in the family, if that’s possible.”

Gerry also told Leslie “I love you.” And according to one user, it might have sealed the deal. “I think Leslie is the one,” they wrote. “It’s the most sincere ‘I love you’ from Gerry. He wasn’t put on the spot to say it.” And the fact that they kissed against a wall was a lot for fans. The passion!

A Challenging Crossroads

Going into the rose ceremony, Theresa was the only woman who didn’t hear those three pivotal words from Gerry — of which she was keenly aware. “I haven’t heard that from his lips, so it would be wonderful to hear,” she told Jesse Palmer.

Several users noted how awkward it must have been for him to hear that, “knowing full well that gerry said he’s in love with faith and leslie.”

By the end of the Nov. 2 episode, only Leslie received a rose — because Gerry had to take a moment to collect himself before handing out the second (and final) flower of the night. “I know what I want to do,” he said in a promo for next week’s episode. “I just don’t want to do it.”

So, who will be eliminated? Several fans said they’d be angry if Faith went home, with one describing them as “endgame.” And of course, not getting an “I love you” from Gerry made many viewers believe Theresa would be eliminated next week. As one user put it, “She’s not the one.”

On the other hand, one viewer posited that Gerry is most serious about Leslie — so perhaps “he’ll let Faith go next, so as not to hurt her even further.”