If you don't recognize these stars from their respective hit TV shows, then perhaps you caught them at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding last year? Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario's relationship timeline goes a lot further back than that, though. In fact, they've been together for more than 10 years — before either of them hit it big.

When Adams and Bellisario first met back in 2009, they were co-starring in the play Equivocation, according to Buzzfeed. It wasn't necessarily love at first sight — they started off as friends — but after a few breakups and makeups, they kicked their love into full gear.

Shortly thereafter, Adams and Bellisario's careers kicked into full gear, too. He was cast as Mike Ross on Suits — thus the Meghan Markle connection — and she starred as Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars for all seven seasons.

They stayed by each other's sides throughout their respective rises on the small screen, and in February 2014, the couple confirmed that they had gotten engaged. It seems as if their relationship has continued to grow stronger ever since then, and in October 2018, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world.

Seeing as how they've both had long careers on your favorite guilty pleasure TV shows, Adams and Bellisario are essentially a royal couple in their own right. Their relationship timeline proves that they've supported each other from day one, though, so let's take a look back at some of their most memorable moments, shall we?

2009: They First Meet While Co-Starring In A Play sleepinthegardn on Instagram Once upon a time, two ambitious actors living in Los Angeles met in a very Hollywood way — while acting together, of course. During an interview with Her World back in 2013, Adams shared that, "[he and Bellisario] did a play together in LA called Equivocation. She was cast for the part of my romantic interest. We met and that was it."

2009-2010: They Date, Break Up, & Patrick Wins Her Back In An Epic Way sleepinthegardn on Instagram Despite their initial connection, Adams and Bellisario broke up after about a year of dating, according to Buzzfeed News. Adams told the outlet that parting ways wasn't his decision, though, and he basically did everything in his power to win her back — including auditioning for Pretty Little Liars, on which Bellisario had recently been cast. "Troian broke up with me, and I didn't want to break up," Adams confessed to Pop Sugar. "The next day, completely un-ironically, I got an audition for her show, for a very small part on her show. A part that, at that point in my career, I would not have typically gone out for, because it was like, one day of work, on Pretty Little Liars." Adams then went on to explain, "I wanted her back, and so I went after that part with the full force of every single person that works for me in the industry. I had everyone on the phone, calling, saying, 'We're going to get this part, we're going to get this part.' I prepared for this Pretty Little Liars audition more than I've prepared for anything in my life." Adams did, in fact, get the part, but his character didn't have any scenes with Bellisario's. Still, though, his grand gesture worked, and they got back together shortly thereafter.

2010: They Have Their First "Fort Day" sleepinthegardn on Instagram At some point after they got back together, the couple had an unexpectedly special evening that would end up becoming a beloved tradition. "We were tired and overworked and just wanted to have some peace and quiet. So [Adams] invited me over to his apartment where he had built us a pillow fort," Bellisario reflected in an Instagram post many years later. " "He stapled sheets and Christmas lights to the ceiling," she explained. "We shut the door to the world outside. We didn't answer our phones. And over pancakes and movies. Long late night conversations and sleep. we got to know each other a little better. That was the first 'Fort Day.'" Swoon.

2013: They Buy Their First Home Together Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Three years after their first "Fort Day," Adams and Bellisario purchased a home together, the PLL star revealed in an Instagram post. It was undoubtedly a big step for the couple, but considering their respectively hectic schedules, it seemingly provided them with some much-needed roots. "It’s constant coordinating," Bellisario told People of their relationship in October of that year. "It’s really hard to be away from the person you love, especially when they’re your rock and support system."

February 2014: They Confirm Their Engagement sleepinthegardn on Instagram Following the purchase of their first home together, Adams and Bellisario confirmed their engagement to People in February 2014. While neither Adams nor Bellisario officially announced the happy news outright themselves, Bellisario did did start sporting a diamond ring on *that* finger. Oh, and around Valentine's Day that year, she shared some very romantic photos from her and Adams' trip to Paris, one of which she captioned, "Last night was very unexpected. In the best way," as Hollywood Life pointed out.

December 2016: They Get Married In California ladyluofthewolves on Instagram In December 2016, Adams and Bellisario tied the knot in in a beautiful, bohemian-style wedding in southern California, People confirmed. They shared tons of pics from the happy occasion, and the guest list included several famous faces, including Adams' Suits co-star, Sarah Rafferty, Bellisario's Pretty Little Liars castmates Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Keegan Allen, and Ian Harding, as well as actor Chris Pine. Adams reflected on their big day during an exclusive interview with Hello! post-wedding, and revealed, "In some ways, you think about what that moment will feel like your whole life. I felt really excited. We’ve been together for a long time, so this felt like a celebration of not just what was happening that day, but everything we’d accomplished together."

May 2018: They Attend Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2018, Adams and Bellisario attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in London. Adams had previously co-starred with Markle on Suits until she left the series in 2018, which scored them an invite to one of the biggest events of the year.

October 2018: Troian Gives Birth To Their First Child sleepinthegardn on Instagram In October 2018, both Adams and Bellisario announced via Instagram that they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world. "The world just got 8lbs heavier," Adams captioned the sweet shot. "Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful." While E! News had reported that the couple was expecting in August of that year, neither of them confirmed the news until their daughter actually arrived.

May 2019: They Star In 'Clara,' Their First Feature Film Together Clara The Film on YouTube According to an interview with Collider in May 2019, Adams first got the initial script for Clara back in 2014. Bellisario didn't ended up becoming involved until much later, but it seems like it happened in a super organic way. "Like everything that I ever work on, I was always running ideas and thoughts [about Clara] past Troian," Adams told the outlet, "so she inevitably ended up becoming very involved in the creative process, as well. Then, at the last moment, they said, 'Wait a minute, why isn’t Troian in the film?,' and we all agreed, and then went and made it."