Even when he’s not with her, Travis Kelce takes being Taylor Swift’s (rumored) boyfriend very seriously. The pair weren’t together as Swift released 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Oct. 27, but the Kansas City Chiefs player made sure to show his support in other ways.

While Swift marked her album drop by spending time with friends in New York, Kelce was spotted at Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. However, he was reminded of the singer at almost every turn of the night, and he simply embraced it, with fans even thinking he was filming cute videos to send back to Swift.

Dancing To “Shake It Off”

During the game, as seen in a TikTok clip posted by a fellow attendee, the stadium cleverly showed Kelce on the big screen as Swift’s “Shake It Off (Taylor’s Version)” played over the speakers. Needless to say, he delivered, dancing in his seat and smiling at the crowd.

Travis Kelce looks on from a suite during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Rob Tringali/Major League Baseball/Getty Images

Jamming To “Love Story”

After the game, Kelce seemingly kept the party going, as he was spotted dancing to Swift once again in what appears to be a bar. In another viral video, Kelce is seen jamming out to Swift’s “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” — and filming himself this time around.

Once the iconic chorus kicked in, he pointed his front camera at himself, took a swig from his bottle, and swayed from side-to-side, pumping his fist to the line “Baby, just say yes.”

He was then seen looking down and typing on his phone once he stopped filming, leading fans to believe that he was capturing the adorable clip to send to Swift.

“We Love Taylor!”

As Kelce was leaving the game, a fan caught him and started filming as she told him, “We love Taylor!” In response, he turned his head back at her and happily replied, “Thank you!”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

These adorable interactions come as reports surface about their growing romance. The two were first rumored to be newly dating in early September, which was confirmed as Swift attended a Chiefs game to support Kelce later that month, which were followed by more games and public sightings.

Now, a source told PEOPLE that their relationship appears to be “getting serious” rather quickly. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,” the insider shared, adding that Kelce is “sweet, goofy, and just a blast to be around.”