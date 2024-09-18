Florence Pugh Reveals Why She Called Out Fans “Bullying” Ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has zero regrets about speaking on her ex’s behalf. In her new British Vogue cover story, published on Sept. 18, the 28-year-old actor opened up about why she publicly defended her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff during their relationship. “I had to be public in the past because people were bullying me and bullying my partner,” she said.

She started dating Braff, 49, in 2019, but soon into their relationship, the two received criticism on social media for their 21-year age gap. In April 2020, Pugh posted a four-minute video on Instagram defending their relationship.

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love,” she said, in part. “If those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you’re throwing at me.”

Pugh told the outlet that she and Braff tried to keep their romance low-key before the hateful comments started affecting their relationship.

“Mine and Zach’s relationship was actually quite private until it was nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us and our families,” she said. “That’s when I spoke out. I think for anyone I’m with, I want to protect them. It’s not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I’ve ever read about someone that I love. So that was necessary.”

Pugh also acknowledged that the public scrutiny they faced wasn’t unique. “I think any relationship in this limelight is going to be stressed.”

The Exes Are On Good Terms

After dating for nearly three years, the two quietly separated in 2022, which Pugh only revealed to Harper’s Bazaar later that year. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she said. “I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

However, the two proved they were still on good terms when Braff posted a birthday tribute to Pugh in January 2023. They went on to promote A Good Person, which he directed and she starred in, later that year.

In December, Braff had nothing but praise for Pugh, telling The Jess Cagle Show that they were still friends and had even chatted earlier that day. “I was on the Today Show this morning, and she said she wanted to see pictures of what my outfit was to give approvals,” he shared. “So we love each other a lot.”