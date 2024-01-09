Warning: Fool Me Once Spoilers Ahead. Fool Me Once has fast become Netflix’s latest must-watch drama — and that finale twist has got fans talking.

Based on Harlan Coben’s bestselling novel of the same name, Fool Me Once follows the story of widower Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) as she copes with the murder of her husband, Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage).

While searching for answers surrounding the death of her late husband, Maya is also coming to terms with the murder of her sister, Claire Walker (Natalie Anderson), which also remains unsolved.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern in Fool Me Once. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Finale Twist

In the tense Fool Me Once finale, it is revealed that Maya murdered her husband Joe after she discovered that he was responsible for the death of her sister, Claire.

Claire was murdered by Joe due to her investigation into his family firm, Lambur Pharma, that had been involved in a medical scam.

Maya is later shot and killed by Joe’s younger brother, Neil Burkett (James Northcote) — and her murder is live-streamed for the world to see.

Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Fans Are Reeling

Fans have taken to social media to discuss the drama’s shock ending, and many are still reeling over the “jaw-dropping” finale bombshell.

“This was my first binge watch of the year and it was amazing,” one fan gushed on X (formerly Twitter). “I was on the edge of my seat. All the suspense, twists, and that ending though...”

“Absolutely shook at the finale of Fool Me Once. What the f***,” another viewer commented, while one fan also joked that the “twists were twisting.”

Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

The show’s finale buzz has helped Fool Me Once reach the top of Netflix UK’s streaming chart in the week commencing Jan. 8.

Keegan, who plays Maya in the hit series, recently commented on the drama’s success, writing on Instagram: “I feel like I’m in a dream right now.”

“Thank you to every single person who has reached out or messaged me about Fool Me Once,” she wrote. “Over the moon that you’ve enjoyed the show as much as we enjoyed making it.”