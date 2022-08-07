Leaving Corrie Helped Michelle Keegan Make Her Millions

Although many were first introduced to Coronation Street actor Michelle Keegan during her time on the popular ITV soap, she has gone on to have success with several other projects on and off the screen. The Manchester-native, who is married to TOWIE’s Mark Wright, has made a name for herself with TV hits such as Our Girl. The 35-year-old is currently filming BBC period drama Ten Pound Poms in Australia, and has been sharing sun-soaked snaps of her time abroad. With all of these big roles under the actor’s belt, it’s undoubtedly made her a lot of dough. So, what is Michelle Keegan’s net worth?

2 Ways Michelle Keegan Makes Her Money

1. Acting

Keegan portrayed Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street from 2007 to 2014, and reportedly earned £60,000 per year, per The Mirror. In addition to the previously mentioned shows that she’s featured in, Keegan has also portrayed the lead character of Erin Croft in Sky One’s Brassic.

Records from her company, ​​Rosia ­Promotions Ltd, that she uses for her TV and acting work, highlight how business is booming as her accounts for 2021 revealed she took in around ​​£2.3 million in assets during the tax year.

2. Brand Endorsements

Reportedly, one of the reasons why Keegan left Corrie was because contracts dictated that cast members were prevented from endorsing brands. However, since leaving Coronation Street, the Our Girl star has gone on to regularly work with several brands. She was a spokesmodel for Garnier Ambre Solaire in 2015, and has put out clothing collections with online retailers Lipsy and Very. Plus, she recently enjoyed a partnership with beauty brand Spectrum Collections. And the actor has created her own swimwear line called Orfila Bee, with the first collection released in June.

A showbiz source told The Mirror: “It was a massive ­decision to leave Britain’s most popular show, but she knew she could make far more cash away from Coronation Street.”

What Is Michelle Keegan’s Net Worth?

£3.3 Million

On her own, Keegan has a noteworthy net worth of $4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, which roughly converts to about £3.3 million. However, she’s thought to be one half of TV’s richest young couples in the UK, as she and her husband, Mark Wright reportedly have a combined net worth of £12 million, per the Daily Mail.

In October 2019, the couple splashed their cash by purchasing a £1.3 million Essex mansion. Since buying their massive home, they have been renovating the property and documenting their journey on their Wrighty Home Instagram account. Nearing the end of the build, construction experts have estimated that the couple’s property will cost a whopping £3.5 million.