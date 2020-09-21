The 2020 Emmys Gave Us A Mini-'Friends' Reunion — With A Twist

When Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in with Jennifer Aniston during the socially distanced 2020 Emmys broadcast, he found she wasn't the only one at home. Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were on hand to help her celebrate her nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for The Morning Show, making this interview perhaps the only Friends reunion we'll get this year. But there was one twist — Jason Bateman was there too, for some reason?

This might be the closest fans come to seeing the Friends special that was promised earlier this year. The HBO Max production has been delayed more than once due to the pandemic, and no new recording date has been announced. So, in the meantime, enjoy this 30 second snippet of Aniston, Kudrow, and Cox — and, however inexplicably, Jason Bateman — together again.