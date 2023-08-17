Although the former couple has been divorced for almost two decades, new details of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s A-list wedding have been revealed. During an Aug. 13 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actor Michael Rapaport — who played Phoebe Buffay’s boyfriend Gary in Season 5 of Friends — shared that he bagged an invite to the star-studded ceremony that took place back in 2000.

“I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding,” he told host Andy Cohen, revealing that the couple “had a wall of caviar” available for guests. “I still have some saved over,” the actor joked, prompting Cohen to ask: “How have you been on this show 87 times and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?”

“Well, we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from that, shoveling it down,” Rapaport continued, and also disclosed that the late singer-songwriter Billy Preston performed during the couple’s nuptials. “A lot of bucks there,” he added.

Aniston and Pitt first met back in 1994 and began dating four years later in 1998. The couple went on to tie the knot in the summer of 2000 in Malibu, California, in front of 200 guests. Those in attendance included the likes of Cameron Diaz, Courteney Cox, and Edward Norton. Along with Preston, it was reported that Jeff Buckley, Radiohead, Garbage, and Melissa Etheridge also performed at the wedding, which Brides estimates to have cost the couple around $1 million.

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

After five years of marriage, Aniston and Pitt announced they were getting divorced in 2005. Pitt went on to marry his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie in 2014. The pair welcomed six children together, before announcing their divorce in 2016.

Aniston also went on to re-marry in 2015, when she tied the knot with actor Justin Theroux. However, the couple announced their divorce just three years later in 2018. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple,” a spokesperson for the couple told Bustle at the time. “but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship ... Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”