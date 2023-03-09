Before Vanderpump Rules had #Scandoval, there was Oliver-gate. On the March 8 episode of the Bravo series, Raquel Leviss made out with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders, who just so happened to be married at the time — kind of. Saunders worked for Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas restaurant at Caesars Palace before moving to her newest Vegas eatery, Vanderpump à Paris, where Leviss attended a girls’ dinner with castmates Lala Kent and Katie Maloney, plus Vanderpump herself and Maloney’s mother.

In a confessional, Kent recalled meeting Saunders at the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris and admitting that she had a little crush on him. At dinner, Kent said she wouldn’t act on it “because I think he’s married with kids.” However, Vanderpump clarified that she thought he was now separated from his wife.

Later that night, he joined the group at Discopussy (yes, that’s an actual name of a Vegas club), but before going any further, Kent asked him directly whether he was still with his wife. “Nah, we’re separated,” he replied. However, Leviss quickly became interested in him soon after. “It is strange to me, though, because Raquel had zero interest in Oliver, until I said, ‘Damn, he kinda fine.’ And then all of a sudden, she’s treating this like a pageant and is in competition with me,” she said. Next thing she knows, they’re making out on the dance floor.

Leviss told a different story to Page Six at BravoCon after their rendezvous was reported, alleging that Saunders “misled” her into thinking he was single. “I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife,” she said. “I was in Vegas this year just trying to have a good time being single, and we didn’t hook up either, by the way. Just wanted to clarify all that.” However, the episode shows Leviss clearly being a part of conversations about Saunders being separated from his then-wife.

Saunders filed for divorce from his wife Samantha Saunders on Sept. 14, 2022 after over two years of marriage. According to legal documents obtained by The Sun, he stated there was “no possibility of reconciliation.” The exes share 2-year-old son Oliver Saunders, Jr. together.

Saunders’ makeout with Leviss won’t be the last you see of him on the show. In the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer, his famous mother makes a guest appearance, where Saunders tells her, “We had a great night,” presumably about his rendezvous with Leviss. Of course, Beauvais becomes flustered. “Ohh, should I be here?” she asks. She still wants nothing to do with that situation, telling E! on March 7, “It's a mess and I was no part of it!” But given what viewers know now, thanks to #Scandoval, it sounds like their Vegas run-in was the last of Saunders and Leviss’ encounters.