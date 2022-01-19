The third season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is back and steamier than ever. The hit reality TV dating series will once again revolve around a group of singletons on the lookout for love as they try and resist temptation for a chance to win the show’s biggest ever prize fund. The sun-kissed season 3 lineup was recently announced by the streaming giant, which includes Australia’s Georgie Hassarat, LA model Stevan Ditter, and series late-comer Gerrie Labuschagne, among others. If you’re keen to discover more about Too Hot To Handle’s Gerrie, you’ve come to the right place.

What Is Gerrie’s Job?

Gerrie Labuschagne hails from South Africa and currently works as a fitness coach. Gerrie’s services include online coaching and training, personal training, nutrition advice, group training, and tailored training programmes.

Gerrie’s Instagram

Gerrie’s Instagram followers can expect some expertly filtered selfies from his day-to-day life, the occasional modelling shot, and some mid-action rugby pics. Although not the most active Instagram account, Gerrie is nearing a respectable 15,000 followers at the time of writing — a number that is likely to skyrocket following his Netflix debut.

Fans can also check out the reality star’s professional account, Gerrie Labuschagne Fitness, on which he shares his own fitness journey and provides details of his services as a personal trainer.

What Else Is There To Know About Gerrie?

Alongside his career as a fitness coach, the South African is also a professional rugby player, and was recently signed by the U.S. squad The Houston SaberCats for the 2022 Major League Rugby season. The Too Hot to Handle star previously played for the South African rugby union teams Golden Lions and the Pumas, and for the Shizuoka Blue Revs in the Japan Rugby League One competition.

As mentioned, Gerrie will join nine other single contestants in the third season of the Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. Throughout the hit reality dating series, the show’s resident virtual assistant Lana will again oversee this season’s hopefuls to ensure they stick to the strict set of rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact in order to form meaningful connections, and to keep the prize money as high as possible.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 arrives on Netflix on January 19.