Gerry & Theresa Are “On The Most Incredible High” After The Golden Bachelor

Viewers finally learned of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s engagement on The Golden Bachelor finale, but the couple has had to keep their romance secret for months. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, they’ve been soaking up every happy moment together.

Amid a whirlwind of “lots of interviews” and wedding planning, Theresa took a break to share a quick relationship update, writing in a Dec. 2 Instagram caption that she’s “on the most incredible high” with her “future husband” now.

“Gerry is so happy not to do the interviews alone anymore,” she captioned a couple’s photo showing off her Neil Lane engagement ring, adding, “So am I.” The following day, Theresa also wrote that they’re “overcome with happiness” and “having so much fun!”

A Golden Wedding

With their live, televised Golden Wedding special on Jan. 4 quickly approaching, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, certainly have plenty more to look forward to in the coming months.

During the Golden Bachelor’s “After the Final Rose” portion, Gerry explained to host Jesse Palmer, “We’re going to do it as quickly as we can because, at our age, we don’t have a lot of time to waste. As quickly as we can put together a wedding plan, we’re getting married.”

Thanks to Jesse’s surprise announcement that ABC is also gifting them a vacation to Italy, they already have a romantic getaway on their itinerary, too. “We can use that as our honeymoon trip,” Gerry responded.

Relocating For Love

Looking to the future, the engaged couple already figured out where they’re going to live. Though Gerry hails from Indiana, and Theresa currently lives in New Jersey, they discovered a mutual interest in relocating to Charleston, South Carolina.

As Gerry explained to People, he’s “talked about moving to South Carolina” during family gatherings over the last couple of years. Meanwhile, Theresa’s son happens to live in the Palmetto State.

Disney/John Fleenor

“And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone,” Gerry said. “The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

Luckily, their children have already bonded, and the couple is hopeful about frequent family visits. They’ve even discussed finding an “inviting” home with a swimming pool, as Theresa put it, so “they all want to come and have fun.”