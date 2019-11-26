Movie buffs have really had their faith tested this year with the cancellation and postponement of premiere dates happening left, right, and centre. First there was James Bond then Mulan then Dune – the list goes on. If you have a film buff in your life who's been disappointed by the lack of theatre trips they could take this year, why not put a smile on their face with one of the movie-themed Christmas presents? We've scoured the internet for the best movie merchandise and have listed out favourites below. Whether your loved one is an old Hollywood aficionado, a Wes Anderson enthusiast, or a Pixar fanatic, this round up has got you covered.

Cards Against Disney Amazon Carrying on the cartoon theme, why not ruin all your childhood memories of Disney movies with this Cards Against Humanity extension pack? Strictly for adults, this awkward card game forces you to answer unsavoury questions but this time about Sleeping Beauty or Peter Pan. Definitely a game to skip if your nan's around. £31.99 See on Amazon

Contributions from Sam Ramsden & Niellah Arboine.