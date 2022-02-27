Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Bleached Eyebrows Made A Statement On The Versace Runway

Gigi and Bella Hadid have never been afraid to tweak (or tweeze) their eyebrows to embrace a new trend or daring runway look — some a little more wearable than others. During an appearance at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, Feb. 25, the sisters appeared to sport bleached eyebrows while walking for Versace’s Fall 2022 show.

All the more perfect for making their respective red ensembles pop, of course. Gigi wore a low-cut dress with a sheer stomach cutout, and Bella walked in a structured corset mini. (“The bustier can be seen both as forceful protective armor and overtly provocative, giving a sense of agency to the wearer,” as The Zoe Report points out from the show notes.) Each sister completed the look with a pair of red latex tights and some very dark eye makeup.

Things looked a little more casual IRL. On Feb. 27, the Sunday after the show, Bella shared a collection of photos captioned “family” with Gigi and Donatella Versace herself. She also posted some behind-the-scenes snaps to her story, including the apparent brow-bleaching process with the help of some cream bleach. And apparently, the look will be sticking around for a little while longer — as Glamour reports, the sisters were spotted out and about with bleached brows after the show, too.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Versace shared photos of the very fashionable sisters prepping for the show ahead of time — back when their brows still in tact.

“I’m so lucky to have those I love around me on the days leading up to my show,” the designer wrote in the caption to her Feb. 27 post.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

So if you’ve been taking beauty cues from the Hadid sisters (or Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, or any one of the many, many celebs who have taken this trend on), maybe this is a sign it’s time to try it yourself?