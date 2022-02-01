Cutouts: Let’s talk about ‘em. No matter how you feel about this controversial trend —and the risk of wardrobe malfunctions they pose— there’s no denying that they. Are. Everywhere. From Hailey Bieber in a cutout dress to Bella Hadid in low-rise pants with pelvic cutouts, celebrities are embracing the trend like never before. In addition to the A-listers, there’s also practically the entire cast of Euphoria, all of whom regularly rock cutouts — along with mesh and vinyl — on the show.
Where, exactly, did cutouts come from? The openwork detailing of the typical cutout dates all the way back to the 1930s, but they really came into fashion during the ‘60s and ‘70s, aka the era of the micro mini skirt and the bell sleeve crop top. Then, in the 2000s, cutouts experienced a major resurgence. It was a period all about excess and indulgence— from rhinestone-embellished bandana tops to exposed thongs poking out of ultra low-rise jeans. And who can forget that iconic striped cutout dress that Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) wore in the 2004 film 13 Going on 30? Instant style legend status.
As with any bold fashion trend, cutouts are best in moderation. Less, in this case, is literally more. Keep tones and patterns neutral to balance the intensity of the trend. On the accessory front, reach for chunky metallic pieces and vibrant beadwork to add a little color and dimension without overdoing it.
Are you ready to introduce some Euphoria edginess to your wardrobe? Below, we’ve gathered up 10 of the best cutout dresses to shop right now.
