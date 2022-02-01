Cutouts: Let’s talk about ‘em. No matter how you feel about this controversial trend —and the risk of wardrobe malfunctions they pose— there’s no denying that they. Are. Everywhere. From Hailey Bieber in a cutout dress to Bella Hadid in low-rise pants with pelvic cutouts, celebrities are embracing the trend like never before. In addition to the A-listers, there’s also practically the entire cast of Euphoria, all of whom regularly rock cutouts — along with mesh and vinyl — on the show.

Where, exactly, did cutouts come from? The openwork detailing of the typical cutout dates all the way back to the 1930s, but they really came into fashion during the ‘60s and ‘70s, aka the era of the micro mini skirt and the bell sleeve crop top. Then, in the 2000s, cutouts experienced a major resurgence. It was a period all about excess and indulgence— from rhinestone-embellished bandana tops to exposed thongs poking out of ultra low-rise jeans. And who can forget that iconic striped cutout dress that Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) wore in the 2004 film 13 Going on 30? Instant style legend status.

As with any bold fashion trend, cutouts are best in moderation. Less, in this case, is literally more. Keep tones and patterns neutral to balance the intensity of the trend. On the accessory front, reach for chunky metallic pieces and vibrant beadwork to add a little color and dimension without overdoing it.

Are you ready to introduce some Euphoria edginess to your wardrobe? Below, we’ve gathered up 10 of the best cutout dresses to shop right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Classic Neutral Crossover Cutout Dress Forever 21 Size XS-XL $34.99 $21 See On Forever 21 All you need are strappy heels, gold hoops, and black sunglasses, and this dress is ready for any occasion. Did we mention it’s also a dupe of the one that Hailey Bieber wore in summer 2021?

2 Casual Cream Long-Sleeve Cutout Midi Sweater Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Size XXS-XL $89 See On Abercrombie & Fitch With long sleeves and a midi length, you can wear this subtle cutout dress year-round. Style with leather booties and an oversized denim jacket for an everyday look that’s on-trend and comfortable.

3 Orange Crush David Koma Asymmetric Cutout Dress Net-a-Porter Size XS-L $612 See On Net-a-Porter How many cutouts is too many cutouts? In this case, we have to say there’s simply no such thing. There’s an open back, too, making it a quintessential date night number.

4 Fuchsia Flash Cutout Gown Eloquii Size 14-28 $119.95 $59.99 See On Eloquii It doesn’t get more glam than a sparkly fuchsia dress with a mid-thigh slit, peekaboo cutout and a sleek halter top. Complete the elegant look with silver heels and a matching clutch.

5 Flamingo Fun Fe Noel Flamingo One Shoulder Dress FWRD Size XS-L $800 See On FWRD When in doubt, put a bird on it. Specifically, a flamingo. The one-shoulder silhouette is oh-so chic and practically begging to be taken on your next beach vacation.

6 Lightweight Luxe Bondi Born Cutout Maxi Dress Moda Operandi Size XS-L $500 See On Moda Operandi This breezy dress is one of the easiest items you can reach for. The understated shape makes a statement, yet it’s easy to dress up or down with espadrilles or lace-up sandals.

7 The LBD Black Ribbed One-Shoulder Cutout Dress Lulus Size XS-XL $58 See On Lulus This little black dress is destined to be your new go-to no matter what you’ve got planned. From weekend brunch to a destination wedding, it’ll always deliver a put-together fashion moment.

8 Neutral Glam Cult Gaia Serita Cutout-Waist Metallic Dress Neiman Marcus Size XS-L $498 See On Neiman Marcus This fashionista favorite fits like a dream. It’s the kind of dress you’ll wear over and over again, especially when paired with sky-high heels and simple accessories.

9 Vacay Ready Cutout Maxi Beach Dress ASOS Size 0-14 $42 $25.20 See On ASOS The breezier, the better. This maxi dress features a floor-sweeping skirt, two front slits, and a patchwork of cutouts. Wicker accessories and gold bangles top off this relaxed-yet-glamorous ensemble.