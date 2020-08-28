Gigi Hadid is opening up about the making of her recent maternity photos. Shortly after she showcased her growing baby bump in an ethereal photoshoot, Gigi Hadid opened up about her maternity photos and modeling while pregnant while chatting with fans on Twitter. The supermodel — who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik — shared a series of black-and-white snapshots on August 26 that were taken by fashion photographer duo Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi, in which she showed off her growing belly in a sheer, flowy gown.

The day after the photos were released, a fan asked Hadid on Twitter what it was like "shooting with your baby bump for the first time," which inspired the model to open up about the experience of modeling while pregnant. "I loved it," Hadid responded. "I knew what I wanted from the pics and [fashion director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] and L&I really made it happen for me." However, she did acknowledge that posing for that particular shoot "was definitely more tiring than working normally," and that she didn't have the same stamina that she normally does. "Got through the second look and was like 'guys I think I can only do two more,'" Hadid revealed, adding some laughing emojis.

When Hadid first shared the maternity photos, which were originally taken on July 26, on Instagram, she wrote that she was "growin an angel." Alongside shots of Hadid cradling her growing baby bump, the model told followers that she is "cherishing this time," adding that she "appreciate[s] all the love & well wishes" that her family, friends and fans have offered her in the wake of her pregnancy announcement.

Hadid confirmed that her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in April, two days after TMZ first reported that she and Malik were expecting. "Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," she told Fallon from quarantine.

However, Hadid added that she was determined to focus on the positives of the situation, particularly in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying, "especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day." Despite sharing the big news on The Tonight Show, Hadid has primarily been keeping her pregnancy journey — and as a result, her baby bump — out of the spotlight in the months since.

"I am so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting to know that we're all good and safe," she said during an Instagram Live in July, where she showed off her growing belly for the first time. "And everything's going great, and I love you guys. I do appreciate those positive comments." However, she added that with everything going on in the world — including the coronavirus and the renewed momentum behind the Black Lives Matter movement — she felt it was more important to use her social media presence to draw attention to that, rather than her pregnancy.

"I felt that our social media should be used for that [BLM]," Hadid said, though she did reveal that she's been taking "a ton of pictures of my bump" privately to commemorate the experience. "I'm just taking my time with sharing my pregnancy and you guys will see it when you see it."