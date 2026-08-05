Lauren Graham Is Doing A Gilmore Girls Doc With New Footage

It’s time to go back to Stars Hollow — and get a long-awaited peek at everything it took to create the beloved town. On Aug. 5, HBO Max announced that an official Gilmore Girls documentary is now in production and will feature Lorelai Gilmore herself, Lauren Graham.

The film, which does not yet have a title, will be told from the perspectives of series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino, making it the first documentary they have participated in. According to the official longline, the doc “reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew and collaborators.”

The documentary will also include never-before-seen outtakes, script pages, and behind-the-scenes footage from the original show, giving fans a new look at Stars Hollow. It’s unknown whether lead star Alexis Bledel or any other cast members, aside from Graham, will participate.

Gilmore Girls premiered in 2000 on the now-defunct The WB, focusing on single mother Lorelai (Graham) and her daughter Rory (Bledel) as they navigate high school, family feuds, and career woes in their quaint but quirky town of Stars Hollow. The show was an instant classic, running for seven seasons before concluding on The CW in 2007. Nearly a decade later, the show was revived for a four-part Netflix reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

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HBO Max’s timing is both ironic and appropriate, considering that an unofficial documentary is also in the works. In 2025, it was announced that Ink On Paper Studios was developing Searching For Stars Hollow in honor of Gilmore Girls’ 25th anniversary, examining “the beloved show’s role in American cultural history.”

While Bledel, Graham, and the Palladinos are not set to participate, the documentary will feature interviews with stars like Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, and Chad Michael Murray, as well as other supporting cast members.

Sherman-Palladino and Graham are also working on a book about the making of Gilmore Girls, which will feature their own stories from set. The book is due for publication in fall 2027, the same year that the new documentary is currently scheduled to premiere on HBO Max.