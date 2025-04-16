Where the Palladinos lead, Gilmore Girls fans will follow. From the cozy enclave of Stars Hollow to Bunheads and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s oeuvre is known for its witty, fast-talking charm. Across the husband-and-wife team’s TV universe, some quips recur from one show to another.

The team’s latest project is Étoile (out April 24), a Prime Video series about French and American ballet bosses who decide to swap their talent pools. In one example of the culture clash that ensues, a New York character tries to explain his habit of waiting in lines for, well, everything — a pastime his new French boss doesn’t understand.

For this Gilmore Girls rewatcher, it’s very reminiscent of Rory’s reporting for an article about lines in A Year in the Life (you know, the assignment that ended with her Wookiee tryst).

Netflix

When asked about this recurring motif, the show’s creators are amused.

“I like how you call them ‘motifs,’ and it’s just us repeating ourselves,” Palladino tells Bustle. “I kind of connected the line thing to the Gilmore thing, too. I mean, we live in New York City, and we’re absolutely fascinated by the lines ... When a Chick-fil-A opened in Midtown, there was a line around the block twice. I go past a Trader Joe’s in Brooklyn, and at 7:45, people are lining up to get in at 8 o’clock.”

Sherman-Palladino adds, “What’s going to happen in Trader Joe’s all of a sudden that you’re not going to get that 99-cent quiche, frozen pop-up thing that you’re dying to [have]? I don’t know. It’s very weird.”

The Sherman-Palladino Cinematic Universe

Étoile doesn’t only echo thematic elements of the Palladinos’ past projects, but also brings along several familiar faces for the ride. Kelly Bishop, Yanic Truesdale, and Dakin Matthews — who played Emily Gilmore, Michel Gerard, and Headmaster Charleston on Gilmore Girls — all have roles in the new ballet series.

Multiple actors from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel appear, too, including Luke Kirby as the New York ballet director. Now in his second project with the pair, could he theoretically appear in a much-hoped-for Gilmore Girls revival, too?

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

“I think we could figure out a way to get Luke to step into anything,” Palladino says. “We’ve asked him just to hang out at our apartment for a while.”

“Yeah, even if we’re not there,” Sherman-Palladino jokes. “We just want him sitting there. We want to know where he is at all times.”