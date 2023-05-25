Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel share a creator in Amy Sherman-Palladino, so perhaps it’s no surprise that there’s a *lot* of cast crossover between the two shows. According to Milo Ventimiglia, Sherman-Palladino and her husband/producing partner, Daniel Palladino, are like family — so it’s natural to return to their world. “They are the kinds of people that for me, I was like, I’m one: gonna know them the rest of my life, and two: anytime they call, I gotta be there,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “So if they’re like, ‘Hey Mi, why don’t you come in and do a small bit on a show we’re working on.’ Great. ‘Hey, if you could take us to the airport.’ Sure! Like, whatever you need, fake Mom and Dad. That’s why I’m here.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel airs its series finale on May 26, but you can be sure the cycle will continue in the future SPCU — Sherman-Palladino Cinematic Universe, of course. Maybe you’ll spot more alums in the team’s upcoming ballet series Étoile? (Luke Kirby from Maisel has already signed on.)

In the meantime, here’s a look back at every Gilmore Girls cameo on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: ranging from very familiar faces to characters you might have missed along the way.

Alex Borstein

Many of the stars on this list had larger roles on Gilmore Girls before playing bit parts on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — but in Alex Borstein’s case, it’s actually the other way around. Before playing Midge’s manager Susie Myerson, Borstein played several characters on Gilmore Girls, including harpist Drella and seamstress Miss Celine.

She was originally supposed to play Sookie on the beloved mother-daughter drama. But alas, filming conflicted with MAD TV, she later told Vulture. “It probably worked out for the best, because the trajectory of what I got to do during that time was pretty amazing,” she said.

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Kelly Bishop

Two decades after making her debut as the Emily Gilmore, Kelly Bishop stepped onto the Maisel set to play Rose’s matchmaker rival, Benedetta. Last year, the Tony-winning actor told Bustle that she still keeps in touch with Sherman-Palladino and Lauren Graham to this day — and that she’d pick Dean as her favorite of Rory’s beaus. “’Cause he was cute! Big, tall, cute guy! And he was nice. They were all good, and they all made sense, [but] it definitely would’ve been Dean.”

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Milo Ventimiglia

Speaking of boyfriends, Milo Ventimiglia played another Gilmore Girls fave: lovable bad boy Jess Mariano. Ventimiglia’s Maisel character was a bad boy, too, inviting Midge over for a steamy daytime hookup — conveniently leaving out the fact that he was married.

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Jane Lynch

Midge’s fellow comedian Sophie Lennon, played by Jane Lynch, is an important part of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But did you know that Lynch also appeared on The Gilmore Girls? You’ll spot the future Emmy winner in Season 1’s “Forgiveness and Stuff,” where she played an emergency room worker during Richard’s first heart scare.

Prime Video

Sean Gunn

Stars Hollow wouldn’t be the same without Kirk and his many, many jobs — and in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it seems he found one more! Sean Gunn debuted in Season 5 as the emcee of Susie’s roast.

Prime Video

Danny Strong

Also at the same roast, Danny Strong appeared as Aaron Lebowitz, a fellow talent manager. In Gilmore Girls, Strong played Paris’ boyfriend and Yale’s school newspaper editor-in-chief, Doyle.

Prime Video

Liza Weil

Paris herself has been on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, too. Years after playing Rory Gilmore’s iconic frenemy, Liza Weil played musician Carole Keen.

Scott Cohen

Scott Cohen played Rory’s teacher (and Lorelai’s former fiancé) Max Medina on Gilmore Girls, and he appeared as one of Rose’s matchmaking clients, Solomon, on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Prime Video

Chris Eigeman

He’s not the only one of Lorelai’s former flames to get in on the Maisel fun, though! Chris Eigeman, who played Jason on Gilmore Girls, is also on the Prime Video series as Gabe, Abe’s colleague at The Village Voice.

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Emily Bergl

Gilmore Girls fans will remember The Puffs, the exclusive Chilton group helmed by Emily Bergl’s Francie. In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bergl plays a very different role as Susie’s sister, Tessie.

Brian Tarantina

The late Brian Tarantina played The Gaslight’s Jackie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. You may recognize him as Stars Hollow denizen Bootsy on Gilmore Girls.

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster didn’t appear in the original run of Gilmore Girls, but you may remember her turn as Violet in the chaotic Stars Hollow: The Musical from the 2016 revival. She joined The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a brief spot as an in-universe sitcom actor.

Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

Kerry Butler

After playing Lorelai and Emily’s therapist, Claudia, in the Gilmore Girls revival, Kerry Butler appeared as Tuppance, who dined out with the Weissmans in Season 5.

Jackie Hoffman

Remember Esther, Rory’s colleague from her short-lived gig at The Stars Hollow Gazette in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life? That would be Jackie Hoffman, who also plays matchmaker Gitta in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Bailey De Young

For The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans, Bailey De Young is well-known as Midge’s bestie, Imogene. But she also appeared as a member of the “30-Something Gang” in A Year in the Life.

Arden Myrin

Before playing Mrs. Moyers, who works at Ethan’s school in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Arden Myrin appeared on Gilmore Girls as one of the bridesmaids at Logan’s sister’s wedding.

Julie Dolan

Another school worker, Mrs. Foster, is played by Julie Dolan — who played Anna, a friend of Luke’s sister Liz, on Gilmore Girls.