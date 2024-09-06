The ranking of Rory Gilmore’s boyfriends remains a point of contention for Gilmore Girls fans to this day, but one of the show’s biggest stars has a clear favorite.

In a recent Instagram interview hosted by Gallery Books, Kelly Bishop, who played Rory’s grandmother Emily Gilmore in the beloved drama, revealed that she is firmly “Team Logan.”

“I really love the other two,” she continued. “But there is something about Logan. There’s something about his acting that I particularly liked in working with him, is he had a very manly quality, where the other guys were like boys, great boys. But Logan was like an old movie star, like a man.”

Throughout the show’s seven season-run, Rory dated the town bad boy Jess Marian (Milo Ventimiglia) and her first love, Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki). Fans were introduced to Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry) in Season 5 as Rory’s Yale University classmate and love interest.

In Gilmore Girls seventh and final season, which originally aired in 2007, Logan proposed to Rory (Alexis Bledel). However, Rory turned him down to pursue a career in journalism. The characters reunited in Netflix’s 2016 revival series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, engaging in an affair despite both being in relationships.

Alexis Bledel and Matt Czuchry as Rory and Logan in Gilmore Girls. Warner Bros. / 'Gilmore Girls'

Rory’s Baby Daddy

Netflix’s four-part revival ended with the revelation that Rory was pregnant. However, the baby’s father was not revealed. Seven years after Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the show’s costume supervisor, Valerie Campbell, did “the math” on TikTok, seemingly confirming the identity of Rory’s baby daddy.

After reviewing the potential candidates, Campbell outlined in detail why Logan is the father of Rory’s child. “It was supposed to be very, very, very obvious,” she explained on TikTok. “It was very obvious because Logan is Rory’s Christopher. She became just like Lorelai.”

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls aired for seven seasons (2000-2007) and centered on the lives of mother and daughter Lorelai and Rory Gilmore in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

In June 2024, Bishop reunited with her onscreen daughter, Lauren Graham, with a nostalgic Instagram snap. “Here’s to the ladies who lunch #Kelly,” Graham captioned a selfie of the pair.