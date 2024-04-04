Every so often, a decades-old question must be reckoned with: Team Jess, Team Dean, or Team Logan? To be fair, it’s a good question — your preference for Rory on Gilmore Girls says a lot about your own wishes and values in life.

The Gilmore Girls guys have had fun pondering the debate, too. And this time around, Matt Czuchry (who played Logan Huntzberger on the original series and Netflix revival) is stepping into the ring to defend his character.

None Of Rory’s Beaus Were Perfect

During an April 1 appearance on The Talk, Czuchry responded to a TikTok video from @mury1738 that said both Logan and Jess were “very below average — and might be the reason why standards have been on the floor for women for decades now.” The user also noted Logan’s “inconsistency” specifically.

“We shouldn’t be searching for perfection in anything. Whether it be relationships, or whatever it may be,” Czhuchry said, pointing out that Jess, Dean, and Logan all had their own strengths and weaknesses. (OK, valid, even as a Jess girl I acknowledge that he has some problematic character traits.)

The actor didn’t try to make the case for his own character, though. Rather, he said that “the fun of the show” is the never-ending debate. “You’ve got these characters who are flawed, and they have these great pieces ... so I think as long as we’re not shooting for perfection, then I’m OK with the take.”

Warner Bros.

It’s Time For A Logan & Rory Update

Rory and Logan were certainly not shooting for perfection in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. In the 2016 revival, the college sweethearts carried on an affair despite Logan being engaged to someone else, and it’s strongly implied that he’s the father of Rory’s unborn baby.

As series costume supervisor Valerie Campbell pointed out on TikTok last year, “It was supposed to be very, very, very obvious.” Czuchry himself told Us Magazine in 2021 that creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino let him in on the baby daddy’s identity.

“And they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want,’” Czuchry recalled, adding that he never has because “that’s for them to say,” not him.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

“Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds,” he continued. “So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set.”

Indeed, viewers will need to wait for a potential revival follow-up for a canon answer. Nearly the same amount of time has passed between now and A Year in the Life, and the revival and the original series — so the fandom is very much due for a check-in.