This Gilmore Girls Scene Eerily Predicted A Grey’s Anatomy Storyline

Gilmore Girls is a perennial fall rewatch. But at this time of year, it’s always fun to revisit Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Paris’ (Liza Weil) spring break adventure. Season 4’s “Girls in Bikinis, Boys Doin’ the Twist” (which turns 20 this year) depicts the friends’ earnest attempt to do spring break the way they think they’re supposed to: with a trip to a Florida beach town that’s already filled with their raucous, partying peers.

As is her way, Paris expertly arranges a practical beach day — paying resort employees to set up a tent, provide a table and chairs, and keep the iced tea flowing. (Honestly... she would be a great vacation friend.) She also reminds Janet, the girls’ other roomie, to slather on the SPF. “Are you properly sunscreened? Ten minutes in the sun can cause irreparable skin damage.”

“And constant shoulder tension creates a hunchback,” Janet says.

“Fine, go, I hear melanoma is very in this year,” Paris replies.

The delivery is extremely Paris, but all these years later, the line stands out for the way it connects to another Liza Weil character.

Accidental Foreshadowing

In Grey’s Anatomy Season 5’s “Here’s to Future Days,” Izzie Stevens is deciding whether to undergo brain surgery for metastatic melanoma. She consults with Weil’s character, Alison, a fellow cancer patient who appears to share Izzie’s (Katherine Heigl) diagnosis.

ABC

“One minute, I’m this college kid, rowing crew and being an idiot and forgetting my sunscreen and thinking it doesn’t matter. Because I’m me, and life has worked out pretty well for me,” Alison recalls of life before her illness.

Sadly, Alison passes away in the same episode, and the loss inspires Izzie to get the risky but life-saving surgery.

A Trip Through Shondaland

If you’re a longtime fan of Shonda Rhimes’ work, you probably know that Weil’s Grey’s Anatomy guest spot isn’t her only foray into Shondaland. The Gilmore Girls alum was invited to audition for Grey’s by Rhimes herself, she told Nylon, and the part preceded appearances on Private Practice and Scandal before stepping into a main role on How to Get Away with Murder in 2014.

Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“I’m always given something entirely different to do, which is a huge testament to Shonda,” Weil once told The Hollywood Reporter. “She has a stable of people that she uses over and over again and she never limits you as an actor. You stay in her brain and she will give you something that’s entirely different from the last thing that you played.”

Several of Weil’s fellow Gilmore Girls stars have had memorable stints on Grey’s Anatomy, too, including Edward Herrmann and Vanessa Marano.