Enthusiasm for all things Gilmore Girls lives far beyond its early-2000s peak, with fans continuing to share behind-the-scenes tidbits, easter eggs, continuity errors, and all the latest fan theories online to this day. Now, another viral theory has begun circulating on Reddit, Twitter, and beyond, which highlights an unlikely connection between Gilmore Girls and The Sopranos — sparking a lot of confusion among fans.

On Reddit, one user pointed out that during Season 6, episode 4 of The Sopranos, an episode of Gilmore Girls is playing on Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) television. Meanwhile, in Season 7, episode 17 of Gilmore Girls, Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham) jokes that her father is dressed like he’s going for lunch with Tony Soprano. “This means that both The Sopranos and Gilmore Girls exist as television shows in the other’s respective universe,” the Reddit user explained. However, things become a little more complex when they expand on the television crossover.

“When the Gilmore Girls watch The Sopranos, they will see themselves in the show,” the user continues. “Likewise, when Tony Soprano watches Gilmore Girls, he will witness a direct reference to himself. It’s like the effect of two mirrors facing each other: the universes of the Gilmore Girls and The Sopranos are infinitely replicated all the way down.”

Commenting on the theory, another fan noted that if The Sopranos reference Gilmore Girls the TV show, and Lorelai Gilmore references Tony Soprano as a real person, this could also mean that Gilmore Girls is a “TV show contained within The Sopranos universe.”

As mentioned, this latest viral theory left many fans scratching their heads, with one user joking: “Inception has nothing on the Gilmore Girls x Sopranos crossover.” Meanwhile, another fan commented “This is today's greatest head-wrecker,” while another added: “I can’t stop thinking about this… Barbenheimer has nothing on Gilmorepranos.”