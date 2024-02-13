If you’re looking for something with feel-good rom-com vibes to watch on Valentine’s Day... don’t pick Gilmore Girls. Or, specifically, don’t watch the Season 6 episode called “A Vineyard Valentine.”

While the series has plenty of romantic moments, Luke, Lorelai, Rory, and Logan’s trip to Martha’s Vineyard was a distressing chapter in the show’s big love story. Between the surprising arrival of his daughter and postponing their wedding, Luke and Lorelai were in a relationship funk — so they took Rory and Logan up on her offer to stay at the Huntzbergers’ family home in Martha’s Vineyard over Valentine’s Day weekend.

A lovely idea, right?

A Prickly Vacation

Far from being a rejuvenating couple’s getaway, the trip starts on a dour note. Luke is a famously grumpy guy, but here, he takes it to another level. He complains about Logan’s sheets and tap water before even leaving Star’s Hollow; he bemoans local real estate prices; he hates the sound of the waves; he gets angry playing basketball with Logan; he thinks dinner’s “at a weird time” and is shocked, shocked, that New England is cold in February.

Lorelai makes endless attempts to cure Luke of his prickly vibe. But even her playful spirit has its limits, and she’s ready to give up by their special Valentine’s dinner. Seeing Rory’s boyfriend treat her so well — I’m no Logan stan, but he’s a lovely host and boyfriend here — only makes Lorelai question things further.

You can practically see the realization washing over Lorelai’s face: Luke’s been neglecting their relationship since April’s arrival. And he didn’t think to get her a Valentine’s Day gift. And he’s veered from endearing grump to straight-up wet blanket. As she explains to him in bed later that night, these aren’t necessarily signs of a happy, soon-to-be-married couple.

The Beginning Of The End

Luke briefly convinces Lorelai that he’ll make things right. They even flirt with the idea of elopement. But by the time they return to Stars Hollow, Lorelai snaps back into reality.

At the diner, she hears about Luke’s plans to watch April the next day, which isn’t inherently a big deal. But it serves as a painful reminder of why she wanted to get away in the first place — to reconnect and strengthen their bond during a tricky time. They didn’t get to do that. In fact, they might have come back weaker than they were before.

So, while plenty of factors and little slights led to Luke and Lorelai’s breakup at the end of Season 6, the Valentine’s Day trip stands out as a rough patch from which they wouldn’t fully recover. Unsurprisingly, it’s one of the show’s lowest-rated episodes according to viewers on IMDb.