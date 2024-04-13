The Golden Bachelor’s first happily ever after turned out to be short-lived. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their plans to divorce after three months of marriage during a Good Morning America appearance on April 12, and now Bachelor Nation is weighing in on their split. Fortunately for the soon-to-be exes, they’re getting a lot of support, including from the franchise’s host Jesse Palmer.

Addressing The Golden Divorce

Palmer shared his reaction to Turner and Nist’s split on Instagram on April 13. He posted a photo of the three of them at the “After the Final Rose” taping for The Bachelor Season 28 on March 25, less than three weeks before their divorce announcement. “My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls,” he began.

His thoughtful message went on to say that Palmer is “eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey.” He also reflected on his positive takeaways from the couple’s relationship. “I learned a lot about life, love and family watching and talking with them,” he wrote.

Palmer then concluded with well wishes for both Turner and Nist. “Wishing them and their families both nothing but happiness,” he wrote.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in The Golden Bachelor finale John Fleenor/Disney

“A Hard Situation”

Palmer’s kind words were appreciated by people in Turner and Nist’s inner circle. Turner’s daughter Angie responded in the comments section of Palmer’s post and told him they were grateful for what he’d written. “Thank you Jesse!” she wrote. “It’s a hard situation and we all appreciate your comments because you actually knew them. You are the best.”

Her note about the difficulty of the situation likely alludes to all the attention her father and Nist have been getting amid their split. Some Golden Bachelor fans haven’t been shy about criticizing the short marriage or digging for more information, including in replies to Angie’s comment. “So what’s the real reason?” one person asked her. Elsewhere in Palmer’s comments, others claimed the whole relationship was “a publicity stunt” and speculated that “there is more to this story.”

Keeping The Hope Alive

Turner and Nist admitted they were “really nervous” about the reaction their breakup would get, according to their Good Morning America interviewer, Juju Chang. “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist said on GMA. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in The Golden Bachelor John Fleenor/Disney

Ultimately, Turner and Nist weren’t able to find a way to bring their lives together. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation and so forth — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said.

Though they’re facing some backlash at the moment, they still have people like Palmer in their corner.