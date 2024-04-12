Bachelor Nation is reacting to Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce. On April 12, The Golden Bachelor couple announced their split in an interview with Good Morning America, just a few months after walking down the aisle.

Gerry and Theresa’s announcement came as a surprise to many fans, and their Golden Bachelor co-stars were equally taken aback. Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts, who will co-host the upcoming Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast, were among the first to share their reaction to the breakup.

“We just watched it on TV,” Swarts said of the divorce announcement on Instagram. “It is sad, it is tragic. Please people be kind. These are our friends. The love didn’t work out, but they’re great people. Our hearts are breaking for them.”

Noles, who officiated Gerry and Theresa’s Golden Wedding ceremony on January 4, also encouraged fans not to “give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show” like The Golden Bachelor.

“There are so many people out there who are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love,” Noles said, noting that Gerry and Theresa will likely “have their reasons” for divorcing. “So be supportive everybody. Stay positive, and we wish them all the best,” she added.

The Golden Bachelor stars Theresa Nist, Susan Noles, and Gerry Turner. Disney/John & Joseph Photography

Golden Bachelor Season 1 contestant, Joan Vassos, also reacted to the news, writing on her Instagram Stories, “My heart goes out to my good friends Gerry and Theresa.” She continued, “I know they care for each other deeply and they will always have a special relationship.” Meanwhile, co-star April Lynn Kirkwood shared a link to the couple’s GMA interview on Instagram, but didn’t comment on the breakup.

Gerry and Theresa found love on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor. The couple got engaged in the show’s finale in November 2023, before tying the knot on January 4 in a televised wedding ceremony.

During their joint Good Morning America interview on April 12, Gerry explained that he and Theresa “had a number of heart-to-heart conversations” before deciding to announce the divorce. “We’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” he said.

Speaking to host Juju Chang, the couple also confirmed what did, and didn’t play a part in their decision to split after just over three months of marriage.