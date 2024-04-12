Yes, The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry & Theresa Had A Prenup

Mere months after getting married in a live TV ceremony, The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced. The couple announced the split and revealed they had a prenup in a Good Morning America interview that aired on April 12.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations — it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry said. “So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best, for the happiness of each of us, to live apart.”

Theresa acknowledged that while the couple discussed moving to a shared home in South Carolina or New Jersey, they “never got to the point where we made that decision.” (Indeed, just last month, fans were surprised to learn the couple still hadn’t moved in together.)

Gerry and Theresa affirmed in their interview that they still love each other, and she said reports about Gerry’s past love life and career did not play into the decision to divorce. Even before they married, several fans hoped that Gerry and Theresa would get a prenuptial agreement in case of an outcome such as this.

Gerry & Theresa’s Prenup Advice

ABC’s Juju Chang, who conducted the Good Morning America interview, confirmed that Gerry and Theresa had a prenup. “And they highly recommend it to others,” she said, assuaging fans’ concerns about a potentially contentious divorce.

John & Joseph Photography/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Julia Rodgers, a family law attorney and CEO of HelloPrenup, previously told Bustle that a prenup made sense for Gerry and Theresa — and, in fact, for any couple. “People say money and love shouldn’t mix — they do,” she said. “Because what is in that bank account is going to determine how you live. This is less impactful when you’re younger and you have [more] earning capacity. But when you’re getting married at an older age, you’re already retired. So what’s in those accounts is going to impact how you live.”

As a refresher, Gerry is a retired restaurateur, and Theresa works as a securities professional. Her financial career stood out to Gerry during a Fantasy Suites discussion on The Golden Bachelor. “I feel like I’m in the presence of someone who’s really got their sh*t together,” he said.

As For The Golden Bachelor Gifts...

As Rodgers told Bustle, couples can make their own decisions about what goes into a prenup — including a death clause and other estate concerns. However, what happens to their Golden Bachelor gifts? When asked about their rings, Theresa said she had to part ways with her new Neil Lane jewelry.

Theresa shows off her engagement ring on The Golden Wedding special. Disney/Eric McCandless

“Oh, I think that’s the rule,” she said. “I think I have to give this ring back, sad to say.”

Gerry added, “But you know what? We don’t have to give back the memories.”

Gerry and Theresa’s Italian honeymoon was scheduled for May, but it seems that trip won’t be happening.