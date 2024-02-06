The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are prepping for their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

The newlyweds shared their romantic plans during a conversation with BachelorNation.com, revealing that they intend to celebrate with a wholesome date night dinner of Theresa’s Aloha Chicken.

While sharing the full recipe for their forthcoming Valentine’s Day meal, Gerry shared his love of his wife’s cooking, adding that he likes to buy her jewelry “for no reason” in return.

Theresa and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

The couple also disclosed what they love most about one another during the sit-down. “I love how kind and sensitive she is with everyone she meets,” Gerry shared, while Theresa explained that she loves her husband’s ability to “always stand up for his beliefs.”

Gerry & Theresa’s Golden Bachelor Date

The couple’s first Valentine’s Day marks a major milestone for Gerry and Theresa, who spent Christmas Day apart ahead of their Golden Bachelor wedding.

“Gerry and I are celebrating with our own families but will be back together in just a few more days,” Theresa shared on Instagram on Dec. 24, while also wishing her followers a “Very Merry (Gerry) Christmas.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Instagram / Theresa Nist

The Golden Bachelor stars tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony on Jan. 4 at the La Quinta Resort & Club, close to Palm Springs.

Two weeks after their big day, Gerry and Theresa gave fans an update on married life while recreating their first Golden Bachelor date.

“A diner date is part of our story… so, I had to bring Gerry to a New Jersey diner,” Theresa wrote on Instagram, along with photos of the pair enjoying dinner together. “Eggs, bacon and pancakes (for him), a spinach, feta cheese omelet and a fruit cup for me..so much fun meeting new and old friends,” she added.