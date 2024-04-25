The Golden Bachelor’s daughter is calling out any fan backlash. Writing on Instagram, one of Gerry Turner’s two daughters, Angie Warner, addressed viewer reactions to her father and Theresa Nist’s divorce, which the couple announced on April 12 after three months of marriage.

Noting that Gerry and Theresa’s breakup “sparked a range of emotions and opinions,” Angie said she is disappointed by some fan comments regarding the split.

“I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!” she wrote on April 24. “What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with.” Describing her father and Theresa as “kind, good people,” Angie added that the Golden couple decided to divorce “for them, no one else.”

“I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings,” she continued, before thanking fans who have shown them “love and compassion.”

Concluding her Instagram post, which featured an image of the quote “Everything works out in the end,” Angie shared a link to a Dear Shandy podcast episode in which host Andy Levine spoke highly of Gerry and Theresa’s decision.

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa with their families. John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

On the podcast, Levine said he “100 percent” believes the Golden Bachelor stars had a “real, strong romantic connection,” and credited them for deciding to end their marriage so soon. “They could have milked this for a year,” he continued. “They could have been like, ‘Hey Theresa — let's get some Instagram followers. Let's get some fame. Let's do some red carpet.’”

Despite some negative reactions to the couple’s divorce, many agreed with Angie’s stance on the Bachelor Nation backlash. “I think people are just heartbroken and so shocked. That doesn’t give anyone the right to be unkind though,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Gerry and Theresa announced they would be divorcing during a joint Good Morning America interview on April 12. The couple met on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor and got engaged during the show’s finale. On January 4, the couple tied the knot in the televised Golden wedding, attended by friends, family, and their former co-stars.