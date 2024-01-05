Gerry’s Exes Kathy & Susan Stole The Show At The Golden Wedding

The Golden Wedding may have been all about Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist — but the groom’s exes Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles stole the show.

The former Golden Bachelor contestants both played significant roles in the televised ceremony on Jan. 4, with Kathy Swarts joining The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson as a golden carpet correspondent.

Kathy’s involvement in the ceremony certainly raised eyebrows given her feud with the bride during the season, in which she memorably told Theresa to “zip it.”

However, the pair appear to have patched things up since filming wrapped, and Kathy made a real grab for the wedding bouquet at the end of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Susan served as the Golden Wedding officiant, joking during the nuptials: “Gerry and I met when I stepped out of the limo screaming, ‘Gerry, I’m gonna marry you!’ Turns out I was right.”

“How Amazing Was Susan?”

Kathy and Susan’s presence at the ceremony was a highlight for many Golden Bachelor fans, who took to social media to comment on proceedings.

“Kathy throwing some elbows to catch that bouquet is the least surprising thing this episode,” one fan joked on X (formerly Twitter). “Kathy was ready to throw hands over that bouquet,” another commented.

Viewers also had nothing but praise for Susan’s role in the ceremony. “How amazing was Susan as the wedding officiant?” one fan noted, while another called for Susan to host a potential Golden Bachelor In Paradise, writing: “Give this woman a show on her own!”

Meanwhile, others had a lot to say about Kathy’s presence at Gerry and Theresa’s Golden Wedding.

“Kathy at this wedding when she had Theresa laid out on the stairs crying last month,” one viewer joked. “Ms ‘Zip-it’ aka Kathy is looking ever so stunning tonight,” another wrote.

Surprise Engagement

Kathy and Susan weren’t the only ones to steal Gerry and Theresa’s thunder. as Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell got engaged during the live Golden Wedding.

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically,” Bowers said during the proposal — which Mandrell accepted.