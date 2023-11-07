Warning: Potential The Golden Bachelor spoilers ahead. With the all-important Golden Bachelor finale on the horizon, fans can’t stop guessing who Gerry Turner will choose during the final rose ceremony.

However, fans are convinced that contestant Leslie Fhima’s fate on the show might have been spoiled on TikTok.

The video in question shows Leslie dancing to the Dua Lipa hit “Dance The Night” with her granddaughter Kiki — and fans on Reddit noted that the voice of the person filming the TikTok sounds very familiar.

“Whoever is filming starts to laugh and it weirdly sounds like Gerry’s laugh,” one Redditor claimed. “I think he ends up with Leslie just from that video… that’s my guess!”

Fans also noticed the familiar-sounding voice on Instagram, where Leslie also shared the clip. “Ummm did I hear a tiny Gerry laugh from behind the camera?” another commented.

Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner Disney/John Fleenor

More Leslie Theories

Backing up the theory that Gerry and Leslie wind up together, one Golden Bachelor fan also pointed to their chemistry on the show.

“In the hometowns episode, he seemed like he was the most natural and genuine when he met Leslie’s family and then said ‘I love you’ right away,” the Redditor added, noting that Gerry also handed Leslie a rose “without hesitation” in episode six.

The Reddit theory also spotlights Leslie’s social media presence, which appears greater than her Golden Bachelor co-stars.

“She has the most amount of followers on Instagram,” one fan pointed out. “It could just mean that Leslie is more liked, but I feel like it means she met more Bachelor people and attended more events because she and Gerry ended up together.”

Leslie Fhima and Gerry Turner Disney/John Fleenor

In another Reddit thread, one viewer also claimed they had “proof” of who Gerry ends up with, sharing a YouTube clip of an interview he recently did with Us Weekly.

“Look very very closely in the mirror behind him,” the fan wrote, referring to a woman who resembles Leslie sitting in the background.

Not All Bachelor Fans Are Convinced

While many agree with the recent spate of Leslie theories, some Golden Bachelor fans have taken a different view.

“Gerry has said ‘you’re my girl’ to at least three of the women, not just Leslie” one fan pointed out on Reddit, while another wrote that Leslie’s large online following has nothing to do with the show itself.

“Leslie has a bigger Instagram following because she has been teaching dance and Zumba lessons for years,” the user commented. “You may be right about Leslie, but it's not for those reasons.”

The Finale Is Fast Approaching

ABC’s latest schedule confirms that the Women Tell All and Fantasy Suites episodes will air on Nov. 9 and 16, respectively — while the series finale will air after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 30.