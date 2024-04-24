The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist is moving on from her divorce from Gerry Turner. The couple announced their split on April 12, just a few months after tying the knot at their Golden Wedding.

On April 23, Nist gave fans her first life update following the breakup, revealing that she has found solace in a creative hobby. “Gardening has been a constant source of joy in my life,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a gallery of garden photos.

She continued, “It feeds my body, mind, and soul. It does you a world of good. You’re out in fresh air and sunshine (or clouds and rain) and your hands are in dirt (wear gloves!). You’re getting plenty of exercise, pushing a wheelbarrow, pulling weeds, pulling the hose to water everything and walking everywhere.”

Writing on Instagram, Nist also described gardening as “meditative and energizing all at once,” adding, “You’re nourishing the soil and nurturing plants to grow to their best ability ... My daughter and I highly recommend it to everyone!”

Nist’s latest update comes after she and Turner announced they would be divorcing after three months of marriage. The couple met during the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor and got engaged in the show’s November 2023 finale. On January 4, Nist and Turner wed in a televised wedding ceremony.

Theresa and Gerry on The Golden Bachelor. Disney/John Fleenor

Confirming their split during a joint Good Morning America interview, Turner explained they had a “number of heart-to-heart conversations” before deciding to go their separate ways. “We've looked closely at our situation, our living situation,” he continued. “We've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Nist later took to Instagram to post an emotional letter to fans, thanking them for their love and support. Along with an image of Dr. Seuss’ quote, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” she wrote, “You are all such wonderful human beings,” she wrote. “It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me... you are all so kind to do so.”

Meanwhile, the couple’s Golden Bachelor co-stars, including runner-up Faith Martin, also reacted to the divorce news.

“I wish them both all the happiness in the world, and I’m sure this was a traumatic thing to go through for both of them, so my heart goes out to them,” Martin said in an interview with People. “I’m sure everything will really be okay in the long run, and someday they’ll look back and just smile, hopefully.”