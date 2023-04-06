Gracie Abrams’ Eras Tour Setlist Is The Perfect Lead-Up To Taylor Swift’s Set

Of the nine opening acts on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, Gracie Abrams plays the most shows. This means if you’re attending the Eras Tour, there’s a high chance that Abrams will perform at your show, so you may need her Eras Tour setlist in advance. Abrams performed her first show opening for Swift on April 1 in Arlington, Texas, attended by this Bustle writer, and her setlist is short and sweet, filled with the perfect songs to introduce you to the rising singer-songwriter.

Abrams, the daughter of renowned film director J.J. Abrams, first broke onto the music scene with her debut EP Minor, which contained viral songs like “21” that appear on her Eras Tour setlist. For her proper debut album Good Riddance, Abrams teamed up with 12-time Grammy winner Swift’s folklore and evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner for the indie-pop collection. However, Swift didn’t make that connection. “We have the same lawyer,” she told the Toronto Star in March. “We hopped on FaceTime for a little bit one time, and I remember feeling so immediately comfortable on the phone. A year later he hit me up and said I should come to Long Pond (his recording studio), so I did and that was the first time we actually met. I stayed for a week.”

Abrams doesn’t mind the comparisons between her album and Swift’s 2020 records. “I feel like I’m in my folklore era right now,” she said. “I’ve been quite at peace internally recently.”

Prior to the Eras Tour, Abrams indicated how excited she was by covering Swift’s evermore track “champagne problems” for fans at the soundcheck for her New York City show on March 14.

She said she plans to study Swift’s shows while on the road with her. “She’s as spectacular a person and friend as she is an artist, writer, director,” she told Billboard. “She’s really that great. To be able to lean on her in any capacity really means a lot... I’m so stoked to watch her crush it every single night. To see her up close in that way and be able to study that is the greatest gift.”

Gracie Abrams’ Eras Tour Setlist

“Where do we go now?” “21” “Block Me Out” “I know it won’t work”

Gracie Abrams’ Eras Tour Shows