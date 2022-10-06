Twitter Is Still Reeling Over Bake Off’s Surprise Competition Twist

In what turned out to be a high-stakes episode of Great British Bake Off, we witnessed the elimination of not one, but two contestants on Oct. 4. Talk about cranking up the heat. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood decided that both Rebs and James would be hanging up their aprons, having failed to tickle their tastebuds the right way during Mexican Week.

Speaking on the now-axed contestants’ performances, Leith said: “Poor Rebs, but her flavours were just too strong, and too many of them.” Sparing a thought for James, she added, fondly: “I am always sad to see bakers go, but particularly James. He had a rotten week and his showstopper was a real disappointment.” With emotions high, it’s lucky that the show’s presenters, comedic duo, Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding, were on hand to bring some light relief for both the bakers and the audience-at-home.

This double loss follows last week’s cancelled elimination. As Rebs and Abdul were missing from the kitchen due to ill health, the judges felt it wouldn’t be fair to cull anyone. But what did the GBBO fans think of the recent double elimination? Well, there were reactions galore, with many weeping after seeing Rebs getting their marching orders. Others were rather tickled by the some of the baking blunders. Below, see our pick of the best memes and tweets about the eventful episode.