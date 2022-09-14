Twitter Is Overjoyed With The Great British Bake Off ‘s Return

After what felt like an agonising wait, The Great British Bake Off returned to our screens on Tuesday, Sept. 13. And the premiere of the show’s 13th series couldn’t have come at a better time. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the uplifting nature of the cake-loving competition provided some much needed distraction for a public that is currently in mourning. Receiving a warm welcome from viewers, Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith resumed their highly-regarded judging roles. Meanwhile, comedians Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding brought the mischief as the programme’s witty co-hosts.

Before the premiere kicked off, many fans took to Twitter to discuss what they’d be snacking on as they watched the episode. Echoing conversations taking place in households across the nation, one viewer asked: “What's everyone eating with Bake Off? We're having healthy banana bread.”

Setting the scene, another fan shared a picture of a cat snuggled in bed under cosy covers. They jokingly captioned the shot: “Me tucked in bed with tea and a scone because Bake Off is back. the vibes are immaculate.”

As ever, there were particular highlights within the show. Contestant Abdul caused shaking heads when he took 40 minutes to realise that his oven wasn’t hot. In a nail-biting moment, he then almost dropped his cake on the floor. Later, there were tears of joy from baker Syabira when she won the tricky Technical Challenge.

See our pick of the best memes and tweets celebrating the return of GBBO, below.