Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 9. Now that Meredith has departed Seattle, the new Grey’s Anatomy interns are settling into her house — and into the patterns of every surgeon who’s passed through it over the years (which is virtually all of them).

The March 9 episode saw the next generation throw a house party that included ample alcohol, several hookups, and, of course, a dance-it-out moment. Yes, it’s all very classic Grey’s. But for many viewers, the most interesting parallel to the past was with Lucas and Simone’s budding relationship. To recap, Simone was visited by her fiancé, Trey, who wanted her to return to their surgical program back home. “I’m sorry, but these are not your people ... Grey Sloan isn’t the program it used to be,” he told her. “You don’t belong here.”

This obviously upset Simone, and Lucas tried to comfort her. “Even when you’re upset, you’re pretty damn perfect,” he told her. “You’re so smart, and when you get mad, you get smarter. Like when you get mad ‘cause you can’t figure out a case? That’s when you figure it out. So right now, you look like a person who’s about to solve a big mystery. Like a person who’s gonna figure everything out.”

Simone was so moved that she and Lucas started hooking up (again, classic Grey’s vibes), until they were interrupted by Trey at the door. Later, when Simone and Trey were continuing their fight outside, he inexplicably got down on one knee and re-proposed — and Simone accepted, while a very sad Lucas watched from afar.

So there’s apparently a wedding in the future, which will surely be complicated by Simone and Lucas’ obvious feelings for each other. Hmm, where have we seen that before?

If the whole situation reminds you of Jackson and April circa Season 9 and 10, you’re not alone! Several viewers took to Twitter comparing the two relationships.

More to come...