Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects On College Drop-Offs In Ultimate Proud Mum Moment

Much like all parents, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow felt a strong wave of emotion when doing her first college drop-off. The actor and her ex-husband, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, share Apple, 18, and Moses, 16. And Apple recently took the next big step in her life, leaving home to attend school. In a televised interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning, Paltrow said of the experience: “Oh, wow. I know it sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth.”

This comes after Paltrow marked her daughter’s 18th birthday in May with a sweet Instagram post. “I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of, and so much more,” she wrote. “Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way.”

Meanwhile, in her candid sit-down with CBS, the actor-turned-wellness guru also opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, from who she “consciously uncoupled” in 2014, with the divorce finalised in 2016. Praising their bond, Paltrow said of Martin: “He’s completely my family and I love him… He would do anything for me, I would do anything for him, we would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible.”

Paltrow, who has been married to screenwriter and producer Brad Falchuk since 2018, recently celebrated her 50th birthday. Ahead of the milestone, she remarked: “[At this age] women give ourselves permission to be exactly who we are.” However, Paltrow noted that getting to that point has taken her time.