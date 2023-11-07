Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t been on our screens in nearly four years and she has no plans to return anytime soon. But there is someone who could persuade her otherwise. While at the CDFA Fashion Awards on Nov. 6, the Oscar winner revealed the one person who may be able to get her back onto a film set again.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Paltrow explained that she’s too busy with her lifestyle company Goop to think about acting again. “Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” she said. “But I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back.”

However, she quickly made sure to clarify how much she could commit to a role. “You know, to some degree,” she added, with a laugh.

Paltrow & Downey Jr.’s Friendship

Paltrow has formed a close friendship with Downey Jr. after years of starring in Marvel films, which started with 2008’s Iron Man, where he plays the titular superhero and she portrays Pepper Potts, and continued through all of its sequels and Avengers movies.

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow in 2013 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2021, she told People In 10 that she “was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend” in Downey Jr.

The feeling is more than mutual. In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Downey Jr. joked that Paltrow was his hall pass, due to both their connection and her friendship with his wife Susan. “My free pass is — because her and Susan are such good friends — is Paltrow,” he said. “I gotta get her back in these movies so I can make out with her onscreen again.”

Paltrow’s Last Films

Paltrow was last seen in the Netflix series The Politician, while her last film appearances were all in Marvel films, including 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and 2017’s Spider-Man Homecoming (a movie she forgot she was in).

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow in 2008. Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also made a voiceover cameo in the 2022 film She Said, without actually appearing onscreen.

The actor has been open about putting her acting career aside to focus on Goop. In a 2022 interview with TODAY, she admitted that she didn’t miss acting at all — but acknowledged that she’ll do it again eventually.

“I think I’m so lucky that I got to do it, and I’m sure I still will at some point,” she said. “The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how … we’re able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much.”