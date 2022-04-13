Hailey Bieber Begged TikTok Trolls To "Be Miserable Somewhere Else" & Leave Her Alone

Hailey Bieber’s TikTok is usually a chill place dedicated to skincare, outfit checks, and lip-syncs of trending sounds — including her husband’s first single. But on April 12, the model took to the platform with a rare message dedicated to troll commenters.

“Leave me alone at this point,” she said. “I’m minding my business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Clearly, Bieber didn’t get too specific regarding what the commenters were saying (her speech was broad enough that it’s been used in thousands of videos already), but it’s likely that she was referring to the sect of Selena Gomez fans who frequently leave antagonistic comments on Bieber’s social media. The trend has reportedly extended out in the real world at times, too — like at the 2021 Met Gala, when a crowd reportedly chanted “Selena” at Hailey and Justin Bieber on the red carpet.

The troll comments aren’t new to the couple, of course. In 2020, the Biebers responded to an Instagram user’s campaign to “bombard” them with comments about Gomez. “I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior,” the Rhode skincare founder wrote at the time.

Even Gomez has spoken out against the hate that’s hurled Bieber’s way. In 2019, she seemed to address the issue on her own Instagram. “I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that,” she said. “So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment.”