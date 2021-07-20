Justin Bieber Accidentally Started A Rumor That Hailey Is Pregnant

Sorry, Jailey shippers, but “mom and dad” won’t be parents anytime soon. On Monday, July 19, Hailey Bieber shut down pregnancy rumors again after Justin Bieber’s Instagram caption unintentionally fueled speculation. “Mom and dad,” the pop star wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of him and his wife soaking up the sun. Soon enough, the comments section was full of messages from fans wondering if the “Peaches” singer was teasing baby news.

“Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!” one fan commented. “Baby on the way?” another person asked. The remaining messages were much of the same, with many people desperate for answers. Others pre-emptively warned the pop star that his caption would likely be misinterpreted by fans who’ve been waiting years for the pregnancy rumors to finally be true. “You know you are going to make people have a breakdown with your caption,” @hotlinehailey wrote.

The model soon stepped in to clarify Justin’s choice of words. “I think maybe you should change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted,” Hailey wrote, putting an end to the latest round of rumors. The speculation came on the heels of the couple’s Cabo vacation with Justin’s manager Scooter Braun and other members of his team. The pair arrived back in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 18, with a Louis Vuitton dog carrier holding their fur baby, Oscar.

Although they’re just dog parents at the moment, pregnancy rumors are nothing new for the couple, who wed in 2018. Last year, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to slam a story before it was published. “Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @usweekly I’m not pregnant,” she wrote, pleading for the outlet to focus on the 2020 presidential election instead of spreading lies. In 2019, she shut down a different set of rumors after Thanksgiving when paparazzi photos surfaced of her holding her stomach. “The internet is funny!” she wrote on Instagram. “No, I'm not pregnant. I just really love food.”

While the pregnancy rumors haven’t been true yet, it’s worth noting that the couple is very much looking forward to expanding their family. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the “Anyone” crooner what they are “waiting for” in a December 2020 interview, he answered honestly. “I’m going to have as many [children] as Hailey is wishing to push out,” the singer said. “I’d love a little tribe but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.” Later on in the interview, he explained that it just wasn’t the right time. “There’s not really an issue,” he said. “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she just is not ready yet and I think that’s OK.”