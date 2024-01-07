The rumors were true: Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper DDG, have welcomed their first child together. The couple officially announced their baby’s arrival on Instagram on Jan. 6, introducing their newborn son, Halo, to the world and sharing his first photo after days of fan speculation that they’d already become parents.

Introducing Halo

“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world my halo … the world is desperate to know you.”

DDG (real name: Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) showed his love for her in the comments section, calling Bailey “super mom” and adding three heart emojis. On top of that, he welcomed their son with a separate upload to his account, in which he said Halo is his “biggest blessing by far.”

“never been so in love … baby halo,” DDG added, in part. The proud dad then shared his post to his IG story, adding, “The flyest kid in the universe has arrived.”

Both Bailey and DDG used the same photo for their posts: a close-up of Halo’s tiny baby hand cradled by his parents’ fingers. Adorably, he can be seen wearing an infant-sized gold ID bracelet with “Halo” etched on it.

A Warm Welcome

Baby Halo’s introduction to the world was met with a lot of love. On Bailey’s post, numerous celebrities showed their support, such as rapper Nicki Minaj, tennis star Naomi Osaka, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, model Winnie Harlow, and actor Tia Mowry. “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you,” Minaj wrote before adding, “congrats, mama!”

DDG’s followers were equally as excited. Famous friends like actor Miles Brown, rapper Bia, and veteran NFL star Dez Bryant celebrated Halo’s arrival. “Congrats big bro,” Brown wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans were just glad to see an end to the ongoing rumors surrounding Bailey’s pregnancy. “the investigators happy now?” one person wrote, alluding to fans trying to get confirmation that the couple was expecting their first child throughout the second half of 2023. Viewers first thought they caught sight of Bailey with a baby bump when she appeared in the background of DDG’s streaming channel in August, per Page Six, and many kept looking for clues as the months went on. Her loose orange dress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, for example, sparked another round of speculation.

Fans thought Bailey’s loose orange dress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was hiding her baby bump. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A Family Of Three… For Now

Bailey and DDG went public with their relationship in March 2022, and she told People in May 2023 that she’d “definitely discovered more within [herself] as a woman” through their relationship. At that point, she’d also already been open about wanting to have kids, telling Essence in July 2022 that she wanted to “have like 10 babies and go live on a farm and have a great house.”

For his part, DDG doesn’t seem to be on quite the same page when it comes to the number of kids. Still, he did tell his mom in an August 2023 video on her Mama DDG YouTube channel that he’d like two so that they don’t have an only child. Now that Halo is here, they can see how it goes.