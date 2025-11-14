Since his dreamy turn as Simon Basset endeared millions to Bridgerton, fans have been pining for Regé-Jean Page’s next romantic role. Well, luckily, it’s right around the corner.

Page stars alongside Little Mermaid alum Halle Bailey in the upcoming movie, You, Me & Tuscany. On Nov. 14, People released a first look at the rom-com, which follows a young woman named Anna who makes a “brash decision to become a squatter in an abandoned Tuscan villa.”

The Bridgerton star plays the cousin of the villa’s owner. Speaking about the film, Page says, “It’s getting to hang out in this aspirational world with Halle Bailey and just live through being in love in this removed environment where you get to go discover yourself away from your everyday life.”

He spoke specifically to Bailey’s exuberance as a scene partner, too. “The moment you meet [Halle], you want nothing but good things for her, so there is no better vessel for that journey,” he said.

Bailey, for her part, was immediately “captivated” by the film, which premieres on April 10 and was directed by Marry Me’s Kat Coiro. “I was very intrigued by Anna’s storyline, by her character, by her vision and passion that she has and the wants and goals for herself,” Bailey told People.

Warner Bros. TV/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It can’t hurt working with a former duke. As Bailey said of her sister, Chloe Bailey: “We watched Bridgerton and we freaked out like everybody else in the world.”

Page’s Romantic Resume

Speaking of the ton... might Page ever return to the Regency world?

In interviews, the Emmy-nominated actor has generally spoken about Bridgerton as a story that’s concluded — for his character, at least. “Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne,” he told Variety in 2021. “I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending.”

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Then again, there’s always room for Bridgerton characters to return after their respective seasons — and Page’s on-screen flame, Phoebe Dynevor, wouldn’t mind doing just that. (She played a role in nudging along #Kanthony’s love story in Season 2, but hasn’t appeared since.)

“I’d love to have been there the whole time, but I had to pass on the baton. That’s how the show works. If they give me a call and want me to do something, I’m ready for that,” she told Bustle earlier this year. “I’m waiting for it. I’m not sure how Daphne would appear now, but I loved playing her.”