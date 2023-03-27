It looks like the cat’s out of the bag when it comes to the identity of Harry Styles’ latest romantic link-up. Currently on tour in Japan, Styles was spotted kissing model and actor Emily Ratajkowski on a night out in Tokyo. The Daily Mail had previously reported that he was in the “early days of romance with a mystery woman” after splitting from director and actor Olivia Wilde after two years together.

However, turns out the singer has had a crush on Emily Ratajkowski since his One Direction days. In a 2014 interview with Telehit, the singer – who was at that point a member of One Direction – was asked about his celebrity crushes. Confessing his feelings for a certain model and actor, he replied: “Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl,” referencing her role in the 2014 thriller and accidentally mispronouncing her surname. Under footage of the resurfaced clip on Instagram, one fan commented: “Then good for him. Dreams do come true.”

In late 2022, Styles got out of a two-year relationship with Wilde after first getting to know the director on the set of their film Don’t Worry Darling. Ratajkowski, meanwhile, was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares one child. The pair separated in July 2022, with Ratajkowski filing for divorce in September.

Since the split, Ratajkowski has been enjoying dating, and has been linked with Pete Davidson and Eric Andre. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing,” she said on her High Low podcast back in January. “Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks.”