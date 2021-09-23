Harry Styles Just Gave The World’s Best Dating Advice

Who can you trust with your love and relationship problems if not Harry Styles? On Sept. 22, during his Love on Tour stop in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner gave some expert advice to anyone wondering if they should text that certain someone. But in Styles’ opinion, if you even have to ask, you probably already know the answer.

The pop star’s words of wisdom came when a fan held up a sign that read, “Should I text him?” Of course, there was a lot of missing context. Is the man in question an ex? Is he a random guy that this person met on Tinder? Have they gone on a few dates but aren’t exclusive? Unfortunately, all of these essential details couldn’t fit onto this fan’s poster, but that didn’t stop the former One Direction crooner from sharing his thoughts.

“In my opinion, if you should, then this isn’t even a question,” Styles said in the clip, which was shared online by Twitter user @OliviaAloud after the concert. “If we’re playing games, if you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him … Can’t text him too soon … And now I’m thinking about double texting and that’s whole other risky business …’ My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you.”

It’s clear that the “Adore You” singer follows the same criteria when it comes to his own relationships. In early January, reports began circulating that Styles was dating his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde, who split from her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis in early 2020. At the time, Page Six published photos of the duo holding hands at a friend’s wedding. A source told People that they had been dating “for a few weeks,” noting that they were “affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy.”

The couple has been spotted together several times since. They’ve been photographed at Styles’ Los Angeles home and out and about with friends in Santa Barbara. At the beginning of their relationship, the pair also reportedly shacked up at late-night host James Corden’s house, who’s a longtime friend of the singer. According to The Mirror, the duo was reportedly spotted again in April looking “completely smitten” at a pub in London.

If it wasn’t obvious that Styles and Wilde are very into each other, photos surfaced in July of the duo kissing on a yacht in Italy. And roughly two weeks ago, a source told People that the Booksmart director showed up to support Styles at the Las Vegas stop of his tour. “She was so happy and dancing all night!” the eyewitness revealed. “It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song and having a good time with the people she was with.” Wilde was also recently spotted wearing Styles’ necklace, so clearly, these two are not playing any games.