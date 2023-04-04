Harry Styles’ love life has been a hot topic of conversation as of late, especially after the One Direction alum was spotted kissing model Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo on March 25. The photos published by the Daily Mail sent dating rumors between the pair into overdrive. Although, if a podcast interview recorded before their steamy sighting offers any indication, Styles and Ratajkowski might have been dating a lot longer than first reported.

During a March 9 interview on the Going Mental with Eileen Kelly podcast, the model and actor disclosed that she had “just started dating someone that I kind of like, ‘like,’ so that feels different.” Opening up further about the special “someone,” Ratajkowski continued: “I just am like, ‘Oh well, he’s kind of great.’”

“If you had been talking to me four weeks ago, absolutely. I would be seeing someone and then suddenly the way he would walk would be like, ugh,” she added. Although not confirmation of their rumored relationship, the interview in question was recorded a mere two weeks before she was photographed being intimate with Styles during the Tokyo stop of his global Love On Tour.

Meanwhile, discussing what qualities she looks for in a partner, the model also shared that she likes someone who has “good politics” and is “very independent.” She continued: “I think, for me, that’s very important because I do have a full life. I'm hoping that dating someone that has more of their own life will prevent the issues I had before.”

A 2014 interview also recently added fuel to the Styles and Ratajkowski dating rumors, after the resurfaced footage showed the “As It Was” hitmaker confessing that “Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl” is his celebrity crush.