Dunkirk star Harry Styles has opened up about filming his first-ever sex scene. And naturally, we’re all ears. Later this year, Styles will be sharing the screen with Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. The film centres on Alice (Pugh), a housewife in a utopian experimental community in the ’50s, who discovers that her darling husband, Jack (Styles), isn’t who he seems. While the rest of the movie’s plot is mostly under wraps, the 10-second trailer hints at some pretty raunchy scenes.

And, that’s not the only film that Styles will be starring in this year. Harry is also the lead in My Policeman, where he portrays a gay police officer in 1950s Brighton. His love interest, Patrick will be played by Luther star David Dawson — not Louis Tomlinson, as Wikipedia previously stated. But, we admire the effort, Larries.

Joining Roman Kemp on Capital FM last week, Styles was quizzed on which one would be safe to watch with your parents.

"I don't know if you can watch either with your parents. I'm gonna have to do another one," Harry replied. Talking about the sex scenes, Kemp referenced the half-inflated netball technique - a technique used by the Bridgerton cast .

"I personally had no experience with a netball. I think it depends very much on who you're working with and what the situation is," Styles replied. "All I can say, from my own experience, is that I was very lucky to have a trusting relationship within the people that we were working with, and that kind of came first."

Styles continued: "It was all discussed and all of it was very kind of, 'OK... above the filming, above everything that's happening with the cameras, with me and you, we're doing this together, we trust each other, and at any point, we can stop, and all that kind of stuff.”

While it wasn’t clear which specific film Harry was referring to, both appear to be NSFW (or parents). Fine by us.

Don't Worry Darling will be in cinemas on September 23.