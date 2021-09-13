With a hush-hush plot, there’s not much to know about Olivia Wilde’s new psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. But it is possible to glean some important points from the 10-second preview: Florence Pugh’s character is seriously disturbed, Chris Pine proved (by being hot) that he’s still in the running as Hollywood’s best Chris, and Harry. Styles. Can. Kiss.

On Monday, Sept. 13, Wilde released the teaser trailer of the Warner Bros. Pictures film on Instagram and sent the internet into a frenzy. One user tweeted, “OLIVIA WILDE YOU ARE INSANE FOR PUTTING THIS IN THE 11 SECOND TRAILER,” referring, of course, to the kiss. Her next directorial project after Booksmart, Wilde teamed up again with Katie Silberman for DWD’s screenplay, based on a spec script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke. But Wilde isn’t just directing the movie, she’s also producing and starring in it. Time will tell if she has scenes with her boyfriend, Styles.

Here’s everything we know about Don’t Worry Darling, including how to watch the movie and when.

Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

The 10-second clip Wilde released on Instagram may be short, but it’s a chaotic tease of what’s to come. In it, a coiffed Pugh sits comfortably poolside, eyeing... something. The camera then cuts to a scene where a seemingly giant finger scrapes through a community prototype, complete with tiny palm trees. Next thing you know, Pugh and Styles are in the bedroom, engaging in some passionate lip-locking. There’s also a seemingly delirious Pine, laughing as audiences applaud. Then there are blink-and-you-miss-it moments of synchronized swimming, Pugh underwater, and then Pugh suffocating in saran wrap while her red-lacquered fingernails attempt to free her (or, possibly, kill her).

Don’t Worry Darling Cast & Plot

The film centers on Alice (Pugh), a housewife in a utopian experimental community in the ’50s who discovers that her darling husband isn’t who he seems. While the rest of the movie’s plot is mostly under wraps, Wilde hasn’t shied away from talking about her cast. In an interview with Variety, Wilde mentioned Pugh when talking about professional actors who can just “turn it on.” She said, “It’s incredible these actresses who can pull that off, just always blow my mind, like Florence Pugh ... She’s the same.” She added, “It’s something that is suggestive of a lack of ego in the process.”

Wilde also had nothing but praise for Styles, who plays Alice’s husband, Jack. In February, she posted a photo on Instagram lamenting how most male actors “don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films” — but not Styles. She wrote, “Not only did [Styles] relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.” She added, “He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

The cast also includes other heavyweights. Pine plays someone named Frank who, based on the trailer, seems to be a powerful (albeit potentially wicked and deranged) man. Perhaps he’s the mastermind behind the utopia.

Though their storylines remain unclear, Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard), Sydney Chandler, and Nick Kroll round out the cast as Shelley, Margaret, Bunny, and Bill, respectively. Wilde joins them as a woman named Mary. Dita Von Teese is also credited as a burlesque dancer, so get ready for a show.

Don’t Worry Darling Release Date

After COVID-19 caused delays in production last year, the film finally wrapped production in February and now has a release date: Sept. 23, 2022. The wait is a little over a year, but with a theaters-only release, at least viewers can watch the haunting thriller on the big screen.

This post will be updated with additional plot and cast details as more information on Don’t Worry Darling becomes available.