Why Everyone Is Talking About The Model In Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Video

If you’ve yet to see Harry Styles’ new music video for “Late Night Talking,” remedy that as soon as possible. Marking a second outing for the singer’s famous polka dot Gucci PJs (first debuted when he appeared on CBeebies’ Bedtime Story), the visual follows Styles as he spends the entire day in a multitude of occupied beds after disappearing down a surreal, Alice In Wonderland-esque, rabbit hole made out of crisp white sheets. Along the way, he ends up in a massive room-sized bed containing dozens of people, a recreation of Tracey Emin’s 1998 art installation “My Bed,” in the middle of what looks like a West End stage.

In the one shot, Styles’ bed buddy and co-star appears to be wearing the same T-shirt that briefly pops up earlier in the video; in the very first scene, it’s slung over a speaker presumably after someone’s hurriedly done an early-morning runner. Only this time, it’s worn by THEA — a model and recent graduate from London College of Communications. If you’ve been keeping up with the talent graduating from prestigious arts college Central Saint Martens lately, there’s a good chance you might recognise the model from runway fashion collections for young emerging designers Cécile Bousselat, Liza Keane (a favourite of musician FKA twigs), and Joyce Bao, who dressed musician Japanese Breakfast for her performance at Coachella 2022. Talk about keeping good company, eh?

Crumb

According to Thea’s social media, she’s originally from Rome, though by the looks of her recent degree from UAL, and a string of collaborators in the capital, she appears to be currently based in London.

Elsewhere, the video for “Late Night Talking” features copious amounts of Gucci — Styles’ cream blazer and tweed coat are both from the Italian label’s Spring 2022 collection. His latest collab with the label comes after the artist announced he’ll be at the helm of a 25-piece collection called HA HA HA, created alongside Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, and starring plenty of cottagecore charm and kitschy prints.