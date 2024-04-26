Heartstopper fans are elated by the show’s latest cast announcement. After speculation that Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey would be appearing in the teen drama, Netflix confirmed on April 25 that the actor has joined the Heartstopper Season 3 cast.

Along with a short introduction video of Bailey’s character, Netflix announced he will star in the new series as Jack Maddox, Charlie Spring’s Instagram-famous crush. Fans quickly commented on the addition of Bailey, who joins the Heartstopper Series 3 cast alongside fellow newbies Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan.

“My heart. It stopped,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Petition to include Jonathan Bailey in all Netflix productions,” another commented, while one user also joked, “Now I must watch it. Anything for my Viscount,” referring to Bailey’s Bridgerton character, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, whom the actor will reprise in the Regency era drama’s forthcoming third season.

Meanwhile, Heartstopper creator and writer, Alice Oseman, said she is “incredibly excited” to welcome the show’s three new cast members. “It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters.”

Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Based on Oseman’s same-named graphic novels, Netflix’s Heartstopper follows the coming-of-age love story between two high school students, Charlie Spring, played by Kit Connor, and Nick Nelson, portrayed by Joe Locke.

Along with Connor and Locke, the main cast includes Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, and Sebastian Croft as Ben, among others.

The forthcoming third and final season will arrive on Netflix in October 2024, and according to Season 3’s official description, will follow the students of Truham Grammar School as they prepare for the future.

“As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges,” the season synopsis reads, teasing that Nick also “has something important to say to Charlie.”