On Heartstopper, music plays a major part in telling Nick and Charlie’s love story. Who could forget their dreamy snow day set to beabadoobee’s “Dance with Me” (which was voted Best Musical Moment at the MTV Movie & TV Awards)? Or the Toby Green remix of Maggie Rogers’ “Alaska,” which played in the moments before the couple’s first kiss?

In an interview with Attitude last spring, Patrick Walters and Matt Biffa — Heartstopper executive producer and music supervisor, respectively — talked about sourcing bedroom pop from largely LGBTQ+ artists for the show’s soundtrack. “It’s accessible and the sort of stuff that any kid could make if they just had a laptop and an idea,” Biffa explained.

To assemble a playlist the characters would realistically listen to, the Heartstopper creative team also consulted with the show’s young stars. “We wanted to conjure an authentic reality of what it’s like to be a teen in the U.K., and so much of that is music,” Walters said. “Having a young teenage cast who we could send the playlist and go, ‘Do you like these songs?’ was so helpful.”

Several artists have expressed their gratitude for being included on the Heartstopper soundtrack. After Season 1 helped Baby Queen reach a wider audience than ever, for example, the “Colours of You” singer told Elite Daily it was “the most amazing thing that’s ever happened” to her career.

Fortunately for fans, there’s more Baby Queen in Heartstopper Season 2 — plus Taylor Swift, Tegan and Sara, and many more. Want to add to your playlist? Here’s an episode-by-episode recap of all the songs on Heartstopper Season 2.

Heartstopper Season 2 Music

Episode 1, “Out”

“Shatter” by Maggie Rogers

“Out of My League” by Fitz and the Tantrums

“Pressure to Party” by Julia Jacklin

“The Beach” by Wolf Alice

Episode 2, “Family”

“Coming of Age” by mxmtoon

“Paradise” by Carmody

“welcome to the sidelines” by amy michelle

“You Wouldn’t Like Me” by Tegan and Sara

Episode 3, “Promise”

“Retrospect” by Vistas

“Things will be fine (Bratty Remix)” by Metronomy

“The Sound” by The 1975

“Le temps de l’amour” by Françoise Hardy

“miss u” by Bad Smith

“Lovesong” by beabadoobee

Episode 4, “Challenge”

“Obsessed” by Hatchie

“Trésor” by Hervé

“Un peu plus souvent” by Alexia Gredy

“mona lisa” by mxmtoon

“Freak Out” by Miya Folick

Episode 5, “Heat”

“Nobody Really Cares” by Baby Queen

“Doesn’t matter (voleur de soleil)” by Christine and the Queens

“Fall in Love with a Girl” by Cavetown feat. Orla Gartland

“Never Be the Same” by Gabrielle Aplin

Episode 6, “Truth/Dare”

“On était beau” by Louane

“Bros” by Wolf Alice

“3D Feelings” by Alfie Templeman

“Then It All Goes Away” by Dayglow

“Hot & Heavy” by Lucy Dacus

“Pretty Girl Lie” by Baby Queen

“Deep End” by Holly Humberstone

Episode 7, “Sorry”

“We Can Be Anything” by Baby Queen

“People Watching” by Conan Gray

“Cry!” by Caroline Rose

“Crush Culture” by Conan Gray

“Blush” by Wolf Alice

Episode 8, “Perfect”

“Colours of You” by Baby Queen

“Run Away with Me” by Carly Rae Jepsen

“Young” by Neon Capital and Kinck

“Happy New Year” by Let’s Eat Grandma

“Just Like Heaven” by The Cure

“seven” by Taylor Swift

“ur so pretty” by Wasia Project

Given all the new and nostalgic gems on the first two seasons’ soundtracks, it’s clear that Heartstopper Season 3 (which is officially on the way!) will deliver even more romantic pop to enjoy.