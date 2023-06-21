At the end of its eight-episode first season, Apple TV+’s High Desert left a major cliffhanger to resolve. After an antic-filled entry into her new career as a private investigator in small desert town Yucca Valley, California, on-again-off-again addict Peggy Newman (Patricia Arquette) climbed into a cannon in the dark comedy’s finale — but her fate remains unknown. Though the streamer has yet to renew High Desert for Season 2, the episode’s ending practically begs for one.

Actor Weruche Opia, who plays Peggy’s flighty best friend Carol, already has ideas for another installment of the Ben Stiller-produced series, too. “We can see in Season 1 that she has a secret and a past and we don’t get to delve into it because we're all in Peggy’s world, which is what it’s all about. But I think it’d be really nice to see why Carol is the way she is,” she told Entertainment Tonight, ahead of the May series premiere. “She comes across as this completely zen, cool, chilled-out woman, but there is something bubbling underneath. I would love to explore it more and to figure out how she and Peggy actually came to be who they are and be in each other’s lives the way they are.”

Apple TV+.

With positive critic and viewer reviews also to High Desert’s credit, a second season seems likely — here’s everything to know.

The High Desert Season 2 Cast

In addition to Arquette and Opia, the inaugural High Desert cast also included: Matt Dillon (Denny), Rupert Friend (Guru Bob), Brad Garrett (Bruce), Bernadette Peters (Roslyn), and Christine Taylor (Dianne). Arquette’s 20-year-old daughter, Harlow Jane, also appeared as a younger Peggy in flashbacks. With the Guru Bob case solved, it’s unclear if Friend will return, and there’s sure to be a crop of new characters when a new crime mystery is presumably introduced.

In a separate ET interview, Arquette recalled her reaction when Dillon signed on to play her parolee ex. “Our casting director was like, ‘Hey, what about Matt Dillon?’ And we all screamed like, ‘Oh my god, it would be incredible,’” the Oscar winner revealed. “We kind of couldn’t imagine anyone else really as soon as that name came out. It was like, ‘Ugh, that would be a dream.’”

The High Desert Season 2 Potential Release Date

Should Apple give High Desert the green light, there still might be a bit of a wait before Season 2 premieres. One reason is that both Stiller and Arquette have the streamer’s delayed Severance Season 2 to complete first. “We’re not done shooting, and now we’re on the writers strike,” Arquette told Variety in May of Severance’s filming status. “So it’s going to be a while. A lot of it’s been shot. But we still have a lot that we can’t really finish.”

As the WGA strike remains ongoing, there’s no telling when production might begin. Season 1 commenced filming in October 2021 ahead of a May 2023 debut, and so 2025 seems like a likely bet, as of now.

This post will be updated as more High Desert Season 2 details become available.